What's happening on the Coffs Coast?

25th Aug 2017 2:00 PM
Melinda Schneider is on the lookout for a Coffs Harbour pup to star in her show.
Melinda Schneider is on the lookout for a Coffs Harbour pup to star in her show. Contributed

Healing and sound workshop

What: Learn how to use Tibetan singing bowls and experience a full sound healing which will calm and deeply relax. All proceeds raised on the day will go towards the Tibetan Children's Fund.

Where: Casuarina Steiner School.

When: Today. Sound workshop from 10am to 1pm and healing from 2pm to 4pm.

Cost: $110 or $90 for concession.

Call Karen on 0416 017 372.

 

 

 

 

Introduction to meditation and sound bath healing

What: Tibetan buddhist monk Lama Tendar will run the workshop, open to everyone. This workshop will introduce meditation and sound bath healing through the teaching of sacred sound, vibration and clearing energy through cleansing chakras.

Where: Toormina community centre.

When: Tomorrow.

Cost: $110 or $90 for concession.

Call Karen on 0416 017 372.

 

 

 

 

 

Parent and carer autism workshop

What: Gain an increased understanding of the impact of autism, further knowledge about how to develop effective partnerships with your school and an opportunity to be part of a support network where you can share strategies and experiences with other parents and carers.

Where: Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

When: Wednesday, August 30 from 9.30am to 2.30pm and Thursday, August 31.

Cost: Free.

 

 

 

 

 

Sing under the stars

What: Sit back under the stars on a school oval and enjoy the movie Sing while raising funds for Coffs Harbour Public Schools bus. Food trucks and entertainment will also be available on the night.

Where: Coffs Harbour Public school.

When: Friday, September 1 from 5pm to 10pm.

Cost: $7 per person or $20 per family.

 

 

 

 

 

Antique show

What: The 22nd annual fair will have 20 sites showcasing furniture, china, jewellery, coins and more.

Where: The Exhibition Hall at Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Today from 9am to 4pm and tomorrow from 9am to 3pm.

IS your dog obedient, professional, can take direction and knows how to work a large crowd?

Six time CMAA Golden Guitar Award winner Melinda Schneider's will be performing at C.ex Coffs and is on the search for a local four legged star for the show.

All dog breeds are invited to enter with no previous stage experience necessary.

Your pup must have the ability to walk on stage, jump on a chair and be sung to.

 

 

 

 

Is your dog a star?

Melinda Schneider "Melinda Does Doris: A Tribute To Doris Day" C.ex Coffs Harbour on September 16 and Melinda is on the search for a local four-legged star for the show!

The six-time CMAA Golden Guitar Award winner is inviting dogs of all breeds to "pawdition" for a starring role in the shows.

The dogs must be obedient, professional, take direction well and be able to smile at the audience! No previous stage experience is necessary, but ability to walk on stage, jump on a chair and be sung to, is essential.

If you believe your pooch has what it takes to steal the show, send us a picture of your dog and tell us in 25 words or less why your doggie is perfect for the part to management@melindaschneider.com by Tuesday September 12 2017.

Melinda herself will be choosing the lucky dog who will accompany her on stage.

The winner will receive two complimentary tickets to the show and a packet of schmackos!

6 time Golden Guitar Award winner Melinda Schneider performs her homage to one of her musical heroes, Doris Day. The show performs at Cex on Saturday September 16. 　　Melinda also is putting a call out for Pawditions - whereby trying to source a local dog to feature in the show.

Coffs Coast Advocate
