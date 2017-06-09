What's happening on the Coffs Coast

NEED FOR SPEED: Check out the karting fun this weekend.

TODAY:

2017 Australian Kart Masters. Runs until Sunday, June 11, at Coffs Harbour Kart Track.

With more than 20 years of history, the Coffs Harbour East Coast Over-40s Titles has been given a new name and a new upgrade.

Get out there and watch this fast-paced karting action from many of the nation's best drivers.

Spectating is free and it's held across three days, with the final day tomorrow.

For more information, go to coffskart.com.

Woolgoolga Art Gallery & Amnesty International Art Exhibition. Running until June 28 at the gallery in Turon Pde.

A human rights art exhibition and competition.

Themes include refugees, indigenous rights, women in Afghanistan, weapons and human rights, countries in crisis, individuals at risk, violence against women, torture and human rights education.

Bald Archy Prize. Running through until tomorrow, June 11, at Bunker Cartoon Gallery on John Champion Dr.

The prize is in its final week, showcasing satirical portraits of distinguished Australians.

Go to bunkercartoongallery.com.au for more information.

Wine Tasting Afternoon. From 10.30am-4.30pm at Two Tails Winery, 936 Orara Way, Nana Glen.

An open session of wine and liqueur tasting after a very fortuitous season.

Cheese platters are available and bookings are advised to secure a table.

For more information, phone the winery on 6654 3633.

TOMORROW:

Smileys Family Fun Day. From 12-3pm at Greenhouse Tavern.

Belle and Snow White will be hosting family-fun activities with Prince Charming.

Parents can relax and catch up.

Cost is free.

Sunday Recital. From 1.30pm at Nambucca Community and Arts Centre.

Retaw Boyce on violin and Heather Rose on the Yamaha Grand Piano playing pieces by

Vivaldi, Debussy, Bach, Chopin and more.

Afternoon tea will be provided.

MONDAY:

Orara Valley 40th Anniversary Fair. From 9.30am-4pm at Upper Orara Recreation Reserve on Dairyville Rd.

The perfect family day out with plenty of free parking and lots to do and see.

In traditional country fair style, the event features country live entertainment, local produce and handicraft stalls, children's games and rides, plus displays and demonstrations - all located on the banks of the picturesque Orara River.