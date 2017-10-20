What's happening on the Coffs Coast this weekend

Mighty Ocean

What: Ex front-man for Driftwood Allies, Mighty Ocean has dusted off his acoustic and gone solo with a new found freedom and inspiration to weave a captivating web of vocals, guitar and stomp box designed to cover most crowds from diners to dancers.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Saturday, October 21.

MNC Rainbow Fair

What: Enjoy all day entertainment, kids activities and workshops during a day of sending strong messages to LGBTIQ+ youth and families letting them know they are respected, welcomed and values in Mid North Coast communities.

Where: The Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

When: Saturday, October 21 from 11am to 5pm.

Bellingen community markets

What: Discover over 280 diverse and colourful stalls of original art, craft, recycling, a large variety of goods, plants, fresh produce and foods, kids rides, face painting and massage along with a wide range of delicious food from around to eat on the day. Live entertainment this week is by Susan Lee Duo and the Bellingen Rotary Club are the community group for the month.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Saturday, October 21 from 8am to 3pm.

Budgeting course

What: Learn how to plan your budget and prepare for the Christmas season with CAP Money during a free and easy course.

Where: 11 June Street, Coffs Harbour.

When: Sunday, October 22 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Call Judy on 0432 273 302.

Coffs Coast wedding industry celebrating marriage equality

What: A catch up event for people in the wedding industry and a chance for them to get together and show their solidarity for marriage equality.

Where: Supply speciality coffee and bar.

When: Thursday, October 26 from 7pm.

Corindi festival

What: Enjoy a range of activities from vintage tractor displays, Solitary Islands Marine Park displays, a car boot sale and much more at the Corindi Bush2Beach Bash

Where: Corindi community hall and sports reserve.

When: Saturday, October 28.