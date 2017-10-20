27°
Entertainment

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this weekend

The Bellingen Community Markets are on Saturday.
The Bellingen Community Markets are on Saturday. Leigh Jensen

Mighty Ocean

What: Ex front-man for Driftwood Allies, Mighty Ocean has dusted off his acoustic and gone solo with a new found freedom and inspiration to weave a captivating web of vocals, guitar and stomp box designed to cover most crowds from diners to dancers.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Saturday, October 21.

 

MNC Rainbow Fair

What: Enjoy all day entertainment, kids activities and workshops during a day of sending strong messages to LGBTIQ+ youth and families letting them know they are respected, welcomed and values in Mid North Coast communities.

Where: The Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

When: Saturday, October 21 from 11am to 5pm.

 

Bellingen community markets

What: Discover over 280 diverse and colourful stalls of original art, craft, recycling, a large variety of goods, plants, fresh produce and foods, kids rides, face painting and massage along with a wide range of delicious food from around to eat on the day. Live entertainment this week is by Susan Lee Duo and the Bellingen Rotary Club are the community group for the month.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Saturday, October 21 from 8am to 3pm.

 

Budgeting course

What: Learn how to plan your budget and prepare for the Christmas season with CAP Money during a free and easy course.

Where: 11 June Street, Coffs Harbour.

When: Sunday, October 22 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Call Judy on 0432 273 302.

 

Coffs Coast wedding industry celebrating marriage equality

What: A catch up event for people in the wedding industry and a chance for them to get together and show their solidarity for marriage equality.

Where: Supply speciality coffee and bar.

When: Thursday, October 26 from 7pm.

 

Corindi festival

What: Enjoy a range of activities from vintage tractor displays, Solitary Islands Marine Park displays, a car boot sale and much more at the Corindi Bush2Beach Bash

Where: Corindi community hall and sports reserve.

When: Saturday, October 28.

Topics:  bellingen coffs coffs coast coffs harbour entertainment festivals markets what's on woolgoolga

Coffs Coast Advocate
Doors to close at local resort?

Doors to close at local resort?

Whether the closure is for a much-needed refit and revamp or will be permanent remains to be seen.

Mix of rain and Oils puts off Regional Big Bash

Sawtell batsman Tim Welsford.

Plan B Regional Big Bash postponed to start of December.

Police begin crackdown on bike riders

Bike thieves be wary.

Bike riders in Coffs Harbour will now be under heavy scrutiny.

Prized curator role for Sandurski

GREEN THUMB: After five years of being the head curator at the MCG, proud Sawtell local David Sandurski is about to take charge at the Gabba.

Wickets and outfield at the Gabba about to get a Sawtell flavour.

Local Partners

Weinstein’s sex rehab isn’t going too well

HARVEY Weinstein has “launched into a speech about how this is all a conspiracy against him” during group therapy sessions, according to reports.

Lisa’s first public appearance since Nine split

Lisa Wilkinson made her first public appearance since her shock resignation from Nine.

Wilkinson jokes during first public appearance since Nine split

Coast singer cracks top 10 with debut effort

Coast singer/songwriter Jason Daniels has released a four-song EP and plans to tour in early 2018.

Musician looking forward to taking his songs on the road

The Irwins are coming back to the smallscreen

Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin have signed a deal with Animal Planet. Picture: Instagram

Terri, Bindi and Bob Irwin sign major TV deal with Animal Planet

MOVIE REVIEW: The Snowman a lesson in squandered potential

Michael Fassbender used to be great at picking good projects. Not so lately.

ON PAPER, The Snowman sounded so good.

Masterchef judge fined $1000 for punching footy fan

George Calombaris confronts the fan at the A-League grand final.

Masterchef judge fined $1000

Guess which actor gives best return

Who is Hollywood’s most profitable actor?

WHICH male actor matches our Rose Byrne for profitability?