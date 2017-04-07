What's happening on the Coffs Coast this weekend

Laarz

TODAY:

Yellow Door Art Exhibition

Coffs Central Food Court on display until April 13.

Headspace Coffs Harbour in conjunction with Coffs Central Shopping Centre is exhibiting the Yellow Door Art Exhibition, which will celebrate Youth Week 2017.

Artworks in the Yellow Door Art Exhibition will be on display in Coffs Central Shopping Centre from Friday, March 31 to Thursday, April 13. Prizes will also be rewarded.

The Yellow Door represents how art connects all people and can open doors for young people with barriers such as mental health.

For more information contact Gary Maher, Headspace Coffs Harbour on 0488 499 720.

Doug Anthony All Stars - 'Near Death Experience'

Jetty Memorial Theatre.

Today and tomorrow at 7.30pm

In 2013 Paul McDermott and Tim Ferguson joined forces with their mentor Paul "Flacco" Livingston and began a massive run of sold out shows across Australia.

This year, they returned in triumph to the Edinburgh Fringe and to London, picking up the "Spirit of the Fringe" award, and being voted in Chortles Top 10 Comedy shows of 2016.

Now it's Coffs Harbour's turn. Be unnerved, be mildly unnerved.

Shows are selling out so be quick. For more info and to purchase tickets go to jettytheatre.com.au.

The Phantom Exhibition continues

Bunker Cartoon Gallery runs through until May 14.

Nostalgic, surprising and fun! The Phantom Show curated by Peter Kingston and Dietmar Lederwasch, celebrates the evolution of this unique heroic character over the past 80 years. More than 30 artists contributed their various interpretations of the Ghost Who Walks through a variety of media and styles. Admission: $5 adult, $3 child u16, U5 free.

For more info go to bunkercartoongallery.com.au

TOMORROW:

The Gumbaynggirr Cultural Showcase is held at Sealy Lookout in the Orara East State Forest. contributed

Gumbaynggirr Cultural Showcase

Sealy Lookout, Orara East State Forest

Second Saturday of every month with the show kicking off at 4.00pm

These shows take place at an important cultural site of the Gumbaynggirr people, within the Orara East State Forest. Bask in the ambience of 360 degree views and immerse in the culture of Gumbaynggirr people through stories, songs, language and the uses of native plants.

Over the course of the show guests will experience: Traditional Gumbaynggirr stories and welcome Gumbaynggirr language learning, cultural dancing,bushtucker tasting, damper preparation and cooking, artwork.

Cost: Adults: $20.00, Children (under 16): $10, Family (2 adults, 2 children): $50 (save $10).

To book go to bmnac.org.au/tourism

Bikes and Bulls

Coffs Harbour Showground Gates open 4pm

In 2015 Bikes and Bulls made their debut in Coffs Harbour and now they are back with a bigger and better show!

Bikes and Bulls is the #1 family entertainment of its kind combining Freestyle Motocross and Rodeo to create one show stopping event. This scripted show includes dangerous stunts that have only been done by a few people in the world. Enjoy this jammed packed show with a fireworks finale. Gates open at 4pm along with the jumping castle, free give always, autograph signing and licensed bar. For more info and to purchase tickets go to bikesandbulls.com.au

SUNDAY

Sunday Bites

Nexus Community Art Gallery Bellingen

A presentation by Dr. Tricia Flanagan 'Crafting post-digital Sculpture'.

Dr Tricia Flanagan began her career as a fashion and costume designer. Since 1996 she has worked as a practicing artist. Her work is held in public and private collections internationally and has been exhibited in Australia, Germany, Ireland, Italy and China.

Tricia's Public art, Wearable works, and Installations are immersive, interactive, interdisciplinary and often created in collaboration with communities, artists, designers, scientists or engineers.

For Sunday Bites she will present projects from Germany, Australia and China.

For more information go to bcac.org.au

'The Smileys' Family Fun Day

The Greenhouse Tavern - noon to 3pm

Everyone's welcome to come along and join in. Woody and Jessie from Toy Story will be hosting this Sunday with funtastic games and craft and there's also face painting and giveaways. Cost: Free to join the Fun!

For more info head to 'The Smileys' Facebook page

Harbourside Markets

At their temporary location Park Beach Reserve adjacent to the Coffs Harbour Surf Club 8am to 2pm.

An authentic outdoor market held every Sunday set alongside the Jetty Foreshore and historic jetty in Coffs Harbour but this will be the last week in its current location for approximately six months whilst the foreshore redevelopment is carried out.

From Sunday, April 9 it will be in its temporary location at Park Beach Reserve adjacent to the Surf Club and Coffs Creek ocean outlet.

There is a huge range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages. Their philosophy is locally made, locally grown so you are guaranteed a unique experience.

Fun and entertainment for everyone with activities, live music and performers every week. They regularly host workshops, festivals and events.

Plenty of undercover seating to eat and sit down, enjoy the atmosphere and relax.

For more info about the stallholders, live music and location head to harboursidemarkets.com.au

Of course we endeavour to be there every Sunday if we are not our touring so why not come down and talk to us about a tour as a gift for that special someone or see the Coffs Coast in a very unique way.