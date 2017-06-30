18°
News

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this week

30th Jun 2017 2:00 PM
The Chilli Fest is back once again.
SATURDAY:

Sawtell Chilli Festival

First Avenue, Sawtell.

The festival is an incredibly fun day out for the whole family with street performances, rides for the kids, live music and dancing and, of course, the annual Chilli Eating Competition.

Other competitions include the Spanish/Mexican style Fancy Dress Competition and the Chilli-themed Hat Parade.

Coffs Harbour City Ballroom Dancing Titles

Doors open 11am at St John Paul College Auditorium, Hogbin Dr.

The program starts at noon with plenty of social dancing, competitive dancing, entertainment, great music, raffles, great food and a lot of good fun for all to enjoy of any age.

Gallery 2453

59 Hickory Street, Dorrigo

This weekend marks the final days for the May-June Exhibition, which includes paintings, glassware, photographs, prints, jewellery, cards, woodwork, and sculpture. The selection changes monthly and all works are for sale.

MONDAY:

NAIDOC Week

9.30am at Castle St, Coffs Harbour

Head down to the Coffs Harbour City Council Chambers at 9.30am for a 10am start of the official flag raising, morning tea and NAIDOC Week Awards.

TUESDAY:

NAIDOC Concert

6pm at Jetty Memorial Theatre, Harbour Dr

CHASE & Deadly Factor Presents The Songlines NAIDOC Concert - full of fun and local performing talent.

WEDNESDAY:

Who You Gunna Call Forum

10am-3pm at Coffs Harbour Showground.

Hosted by Aboriginal Health Mid North Coast Local Health District, the forum is an opportunity for community to engage with health service providers and is a fun and relaxing day for all.

THURSDAY:

Caring for Country Planting the Seed

10am at Diggers Beach.

Hosted by Ngurrala Aboriginal Corporation and Primary Health Network North Coast - Close the Gap, this is a chance to learn more about bush native species and help out with important regeneration.

FRIDAY:

Family Golf Day

Novotel Pacific Bay Resort.

A day of family fun on the golf course hosted by CHASE Committee, and sponsored by Miiyinda La Goori Mens Group.

