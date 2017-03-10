What's happening Coffs Coast!

The Gumbaynggirr Cultural Showcase is held at Sealy Lookout in the Orara East State Forest.

The Alliance defence stretches to make a touch against the NSW Mets in their Elite Eight open womens match at the National Touch League (NTL). Brad Greenshields

TODAY

2017 Touch Football Australia Nationals

Competition over three days at the C.ex International Stadium

Spectating is Free. Catch the nation's elite Touch Football teams and athletes battle it out for supremacy and the title.

After School Climbing Sessions

Bello Youth Hub ~ Corner Church and William Streets, Bellingen 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Come and climb at the Youth Hub's climbing wall - the Bouldering Hub! Qualified volunteer supervisors keep safety a number one priority in this extremely healthy exercise which will entertain all ages. Climbing shoes available. Tuesday to Friday: 3:30pm - 4:30pm primary aged (parent supervision required) - free, 4:30pm - 5:30pm secondary aged youth - free, 5:30pm - 7:30pm (ish) Open aged - $2 kids, $5 adults.

Call the Youth Hub - 6655 0381

Twilight Food Market

Park Beach Reserve adjacent to Coffs Creek inlet. 5pm to 9pm

It's always a beautiful evening parkside, so take the friends and family down to the Park Beach Reserve. Take a blanket, bottle of wine or some beers and the dog for a swim, grab some food from the diverse range of food stalls and listen to the free live music performance.

The Phantom exhibition opens tonight at the Coffs Harbour Bunker Cartoon Gallery. Trevor Veale

The Phantom" Exhibition

Bunker Cartoon Gallery runs through until May 14.

Nostalgic, surprising and fun. The Phantom Show curated by Peter Kingston and Dietmar Lederwasch, celebrates the evolution of this unique heroic character over the past 80 years.

Exhibition opening tonight at the Bunker Cartoon Gallery from 6pm.

More than 30 artists contributed their various interpretations of the Ghost Who Walks through a variety of media and styles.

ADMISSION: $5 adult, $3 child u16, U5 free.

For more info go to > bunkercartoongallery.com.au

The Stardust Circus opened in Coffs Harbour last night. Lion trainer Matt Ezekial from Port Macquarie with the pride of the circus. Trevor Veale

Stardust Circus:

Runs until Sunday March 19.

At the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

Book Online or ticket sales @ circus box office from 1 hour prior to show.

Enquiries - 0418 circus - 0418 247287 or 0428 circus - 0428247287.

Child 3 - 15 years, child 2 years & under free if nursed.

Showtimes

Friday 10th 7pm

Saturday 11th 2pm & 6pm

Sunday 12th 11am & 2pm

Wednesday 15th 7pm

Thursday 16th 7pm

Friday 17th 7pm

Saturday 18th 2pm & 6pm

Sunday 19th 11am

Book Online >>

LOCAL PRODUCTION: To catch a screening of Passengers head to the Jetty Memorial Theatre this Friday. contributed

Flickerfest 2017

Jetty Memorial Theatre FRIDAY 11th & SATURDAY 12th March from 1930

Celebrating 26 years, Flickerfest is Australia's leading Academy® Award accredited and BAFTA-recognised Short Film Festival, the country's largest Australian & International short film competition, screening the best of shorts from Australia and around the world.

Flickerfest remains a platform for celebrating the most entertaining and innovative short filmmaking from around the world. Flickerfest returns to the Jetty Memorial Theatre with the Best Of Australian and International Shorts. This is a one-off chance to see these amazing short films. Expect to experience the best in short filmmaking Australia has on offer.

All tix $20, buy for both nights $34

More information and tickets or call the Jetty Theatre Box Office 6652 8088

The Coffs Coast Home Show and Pet Expo will be held this weekend. Emily Burley

SATURDAY 11th March

Coffs Coast Home Show & Pet Expo 2017

Coffs Harbour Racecourse

Saturday 11th - 10am to 4pm

Sunday 12th - 9am to 3pm

This Show is rapidly gaining notoriety as the one to visit for home builders, renovators and pet lovers, with over 80 exhibits.

For more information on the schedule and exhibitors got to

The Bellingen Plant Fair will be held this weekend. Contributed

Autumn Plant Fair ~ Bellingen

Bellingen Environment Centre - 1/4 Church Street Lane 8am to 2pm

Autumn and Spring are the ideal times to make those planting additions to your garden, orchard or farm!

The Annual Bellingen Plant Fairs are always held on the 2nd Saturdays of March and September every year - from 8 am until 2 pm at the Bellingen Market Park. They have over 70 Plant Nursery Stalls, with a huge variety of tropical and sub-tropical, native, exotic or food-bearing plants, garden supplies, and plenty of expert horticultural advice available.

Workshops, Activities with undercover seating, Information Stalls from local organisations, Fine food, Musicians, free entry, lots of bargains and the chance to win a barrow full of plants donated by the stallholders, make this a great day out for garden lovers.

The Bellingen Spring and Autumn Plant Fairs are a fundraiser for the Bellingen Environment Centre and sponsored by the Bellingen Growers Markets.

Enquiries: 0429 171818 or bellingenplantfair@gmail.com

Half Day Guided Canoe Tour

Fernmount ~ Bellingen 9.30am to noon

Wildlife Wonderland - dolphins, koalas, egrets, eagles, jumping fish and even swimming cows !

Easy paddling discovering estuaries and billabongs, through Swimming holes whilst you re-live the history of the Bellinger.

Light refreshments served after the tour.

Cost: $12 > $48

For more info go to > canoeadventures.com.au

Gumbaynggirr Cultural Showcase

Sealy Lookout, Orara East State Forest

These shows take place at an important cultural site of the Gumbaynggirr people, within the Orara East State Forest. Bask in the ambience of 360 degree views and immerse in the culture of Gumbaynggirr people through stories, songs, language and the uses of native plants.

Over the course of the show guests will experience:

Traditional Gumbaynggirr Stories and Welcome

Gumbaynggirr Language Learning

Cultural Dancing

Bushtucker Tasting

Damper Preparation and Cooking

Artwork

Cost: Adults: $20.00

Children (under 16): $10.00

Family (2 adults, 2 children): $50.00 (save $10.00)

To book go to > bmnac.org.au/tourism

Shine like a Star for Richelle

Pacific Dance Centre inside Coffs Showgrounds 6pm - 11pm

Shine like a Star is a Fundraising event to raise funds for Richelle Grant, organised by friends of Richelle Grant.

Richelle has recently been diagnosed with cancer. The financial difficulties that follow - such as not being able work, are a stress we want to help alleviate as much as possible.

Richelle has an amazing number of friends who are walking along side her on her journey, and plan many fundraising events to support her.

This first event started as a small idea to showcase some solos for local eisteddfods. As soon as it was proposed, the response was overwhelming - and it is now open to all performers who want to showcase their talent and support Richelle.

There will be a BBQ starting at 6pm, performances will start at 7pm

Sausage sandwiches $3 each

Soft drinks and water $2 each.

Tickets to come along: $20 / adult , $10 /concession holder , $5 / school age children (5-18).

Under 5s free.

Ticket price will include a supper of desserts and tea and coffee.

The event is BYO alcohol, however please remember it is a child friendly event

Tickets are available via stickytickets.com.au > Shine like a Star for Richelle

There are lucky door prizes on the night also.

All proceeds go directly to Richelle.

SUNDAY 12th March

Rallysprint

Newry State Forest 7am - 4pm

Watch all the action of Rallying in one convenient location as the 'Coffs Harbour and District Sporting Car Club' hosts Round 2 of the Simpsons Race Products NSW Rallysprint Series in the easy to get to FREE to spectate location of Newry State Forest, Urunga.

This is the opportunity to get up close to the action and warm up for the Rally Australia event in November as the specially prepared Rally Cars and their very competitive drivers take to partially used section of a World Rally Championship stage and run it over and over to increase their stage times.

Service park is where you can get up close and talk to the crews andobtain spectator info where to go and watch.

Spectator Stage is 3kms in off the old Pacific Highway route at Gossips Road veering of Martells Road.

There is food and drinks available onsite from 0630 and more volunteers are needed to assist.

If you would like more info call Scott 0488058158 or Bob 0411727255

Check out the club website > coffscarclub.com.au

C.ex Car Club Breakfast Fundraiser

Coffs Jetty Foreshore Picnic Area 9am to noon

Stroll through the beautifully presented vehicles that will be on display from the members of the C.ex Sports, Touring and Classic Car Club whilst you enjoy a BBQ with a Sausage Sizzle and Bacon and Egg Rolls available to midday. There will be fundraising activities during the morning.

An array of classic, current, vintage and veteran cars will be brought out for the morning to raise money for the Coffs Health Campus Oncology Unit.

All proceeds of the breakfast will be going to this awesome cause.

For further information phone Peter Titmus 0467072702 or Bill Denham 0407219985

The Seniors Spectacular will be held at the Harbourside Markets on Sunday.

Growing Young! Seniors Spectacular at the Harbourside Markets

Held at the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore every Sunday 8am to 2pm

This will be a full day of low cost & free festivities and activities for our seniors and the whole family to participate in!!

Celebrating Seniors Week 2017 in conjunction with the Coffs Harbour City Council.

The Growing Young market day will introduce you to the many seniors and retirees who are just coming into their creative & energetic element as they find time to finally sink their teeth into productive interests, passions and creativity like never before.

This market will showcase their energy, passion, freedom and creativity with guest stalls for Seniors projects, products and produce - whether its upcycled pallet furniture, sandstone sculpting, home grown plants & produce, photography or model trains.

Community-minded organisations and groups will also be showcasing the 'seniors friendly' opportunities they have on offer.

It will be a expo of fun, exploring the creative opportunities that abound in the local community for seniors looking to deepen their connection.

The day will include:

- Art Display, Spinning & Weaving demonstration and calligraphy with Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group

- Razzle Dazzle Rockers danicng demonstration

- Chair Yoga & Buff Bones Classes with HARA Beyond Movement Studio

- Chess, Bocce & Games

- Coffs Harbour Brass Band

- Marion Grove Ukulele Group

- Markets & Food Stalls

- and more!

Plenty of undercover seatingFor more info about the stallholders, live music and location head to > harboursidemarkets.com.au

Of course we endeavour to be there every Sunday if we are not our touring so why not come down and talk to us about a tour as a gift for that special someone or see the Coffs Coast in a very unique way.

Sunday Bites

Nexus Gallery ~ Bellingen 1.30pm to 4.30pm

A presentation by Professor Sue Anne Ware 'Design Activism; and other ways of re-thinking our civic realm'. Design activists are designing for a reason - to create counter-narratives to the unsustainable status quo. Professor SueAnne Ware, UON Head of School of Architecture and Built Environment will discuss her role as a design activist who creates platforms to address and discuss contemporary issues in society, everyday life and in design itself. The lecture will explore several of her design projects which feature working with disadvantaged communities as well as recently begun projects in Newcastle.

For more info go to > bcac.org.au

MONDAY 13th March





How to Let Go of the World and Love all the Things Climate Can't Change

Sawtell Cinema ~ presented by The Coffs Coast Climate Action Group Starts at 6.30pm

A special one-off film screening of the acclaimed documentary "How to Let Go of the World & Love all the things climate can't change", by Academy Award Nominee Josh Fox, director of Gasland, hosted by Coffs Coast Climate Action Group at Sawtell Cinema.

In a deeply personal investigation of climate change - the greatest threat our world has ever known - Fox travels to 12 countries on 6 continents and, acknowledging that it may be too late to stop some of the worst consequences, the film asks, what is it that climate change can't destroy? What is so deep within us that no calamity can take it away?

Cost: $20

For more info go to > coffsclimateaction.weebly.com

TUESDAY 14th March





Muttonbirds by Moonlight

Muttonbird Island Nature Reserve 7.30pm to 9pm

Join NPWS Aboriginal ranger and Gumbaynggirr Elder Mark Flanders and local marine park education specialist Chantelle Burns on this unique evening experience on Muttonbird Island.

You'll hear about the rich depth of story and knowledge that comes from thousands of years of Aboriginal cultural connection to the island, while witnessing the wildlife spectacle of a bustling seabird rookery in action. This hugely popular activity will engage all the family.

It's a good idea to bring small personal torch, insect repellant and to wear something warm.

Cost: Adult $20 per person. Child $10 per person. Family $50 for 2 adults and 2 children.

Bookings required. Phone 13000 PARKS (1300 072 757)

WEDNESDAY 15th March

Women's Weaving Day

North Coast Regional Botanic Garden 10am to 2.30pm

BARE Weaving is excited to announce a weaving day for local women in the Coffs Harbour area.

All women with an interest in weaving and at any level of weaving experience are welcome to come along...

We will be focusing on weaving with local NATIVE plant fibres. Ingrid and Kate will be on hand during the day to offer any help you may need with techniques for your weaving creations. There is no charge for attending as this is a community gathering event. Also as this isn't a formal workshop you'll need to bring your own weaving fibres. There will be fibre available to buy in the day. Kids are very welcome.

If you need weaving fibres we will have numerous bunches of fibre available for purchase.

Local NSW fibres: $40 a bunch with various colours, suitable for coil weaving

Northern Territory Pandanus: $20 a bunch, each bunch a different colour. Suitable for both dilly bag and coil weaving.

pre orders welcome just email at bareweaving@gmail.com

