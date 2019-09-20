What's happening at Curryfest in Woolgoolga this year?

Here's what's planned for Curryfest 2019 at Woolgoolga next weekend.

MAIN STAGE

9am - Om Tara

9.30am - Rhythm of Bhangra - Bhangra Dancing

9.40am - Rich Virsa - Bhangra Dancing

10am - Official opening

10.35am - Brisbane Gidha Group - Gidha Dancing

10.45am - United Bhangra - Bhangra Dancing

11am - Rich Virsa Academy - Bhangra - Bhangra Children

11.15am - Nachda Punjab - Gidha Dancing

11.30am - Rhythm of Bhangra - Bhangra Dancing

12pm - Sunny Virk - Music

12.25pm - Dr Singh - DJ

12.45pm - Free Bhangra Dance lesson

1pm - Bhangra Boys - Music

2.15pm - Rich Virsa - Bhangra Dancing

2.30pm - Rich Virsa Academy - Bhangra - Bhangra Children

2.40pm - Brisbane Gidha Group - Gidha Dancing

2.50pm - United Bhangra - Bhangra Dancing

3pm - Nachda Punjab - Gidha Dancing

3.10pm - Free Bhangra Dance lesson

3.30pm - Bhangra and Gidha Dance Presentations

4pm - Bhangra Boys - Music

COOKING ZONE

9.30am - Nic Delves ETC Apprentice of the Year

10.15am - Neville Mott - Head Chef The Palms, Cabanas Bar and Dining Toormina Hotel and Jhoana Bueno Sous Chef

11am - Justine Schofield, Everyday Gourmet - Network 10

11.30am - Meet and Greet with Justine Schofield, Everyday Gourmet - Network 10

12.30pm - Justine Schofield, Everyday Gourmet - Network 10

1pm - Meet and Greet with Justine Schofield, Everyday Gourmet - Network 10

1.15pm - Neville Mott - Head Chef The Palms, Cabanas Bar and Dining Toormina Hotel and Jhoana Bueno Sous Chef

2pm - 11am - Justine Schofield, Everyday Gourmet - Network 10

3pm - 9.30am - Nic Delves ETC Apprentice of the Year

WELLNESS ZONE

Nourished Earth offerings:

Neck and shoulder massage, 20 minutes for $25

Indian eye makeup

Ayurvedic eye makeup application using Inika Oragnic makeup, $10 per person

Free Classes and Workshops

9.30am - Free Children's Yoga Classes. Must be accompanied by a guardian, 30 mins. Children can have fun learning the Yoga poses that are named after animals.

10.30am - Make and Take - Ayurvedic face masks to nourish and hydrate the skin.

12pm - Ayurvedic health practices. Introduction to practices including oil-puffing for better health.

1.30pm - Free Children's Yoga Classes. Must be accompanied by a guardian, 30 mins. Children can have fun learning the Yoga poses that are named after animals.

2.30pm - Ayurvedic lattes and teas for digestion, immunity and detoxification.