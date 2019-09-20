What's happening at Curryfest in Woolgoolga this year?
MAIN STAGE
9am - Om Tara
9.30am - Rhythm of Bhangra - Bhangra Dancing
9.40am - Rich Virsa - Bhangra Dancing
10am - Official opening
10.35am - Brisbane Gidha Group - Gidha Dancing
10.45am - United Bhangra - Bhangra Dancing
11am - Rich Virsa Academy - Bhangra - Bhangra Children
11.15am - Nachda Punjab - Gidha Dancing
11.30am - Rhythm of Bhangra - Bhangra Dancing
12pm - Sunny Virk - Music
12.25pm - Dr Singh - DJ
12.45pm - Free Bhangra Dance lesson
1pm - Bhangra Boys - Music
2.15pm - Rich Virsa - Bhangra Dancing
2.30pm - Rich Virsa Academy - Bhangra - Bhangra Children
2.40pm - Brisbane Gidha Group - Gidha Dancing
2.50pm - United Bhangra - Bhangra Dancing
3pm - Nachda Punjab - Gidha Dancing
3.10pm - Free Bhangra Dance lesson
3.30pm - Bhangra and Gidha Dance Presentations
4pm - Bhangra Boys - Music
COOKING ZONE
9.30am - Nic Delves ETC Apprentice of the Year
10.15am - Neville Mott - Head Chef The Palms, Cabanas Bar and Dining Toormina Hotel and Jhoana Bueno Sous Chef
11am - Justine Schofield, Everyday Gourmet - Network 10
11.30am - Meet and Greet with Justine Schofield, Everyday Gourmet - Network 10
12.30pm - Justine Schofield, Everyday Gourmet - Network 10
1pm - Meet and Greet with Justine Schofield, Everyday Gourmet - Network 10
1.15pm - Neville Mott - Head Chef The Palms, Cabanas Bar and Dining Toormina Hotel and Jhoana Bueno Sous Chef
2pm - 11am - Justine Schofield, Everyday Gourmet - Network 10
3pm - 9.30am - Nic Delves ETC Apprentice of the Year
WELLNESS ZONE
Nourished Earth offerings:
Neck and shoulder massage, 20 minutes for $25
Indian eye makeup
Ayurvedic eye makeup application using Inika Oragnic makeup, $10 per person
Free Classes and Workshops
9.30am - Free Children's Yoga Classes. Must be accompanied by a guardian, 30 mins. Children can have fun learning the Yoga poses that are named after animals.
10.30am - Make and Take - Ayurvedic face masks to nourish and hydrate the skin.
12pm - Ayurvedic health practices. Introduction to practices including oil-puffing for better health.
1.30pm - Free Children's Yoga Classes. Must be accompanied by a guardian, 30 mins. Children can have fun learning the Yoga poses that are named after animals.
2.30pm - Ayurvedic lattes and teas for digestion, immunity and detoxification.