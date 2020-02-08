What’s happening across the Coffs Coast

Gordon Hendricks, the number one Elvis tribute artist returns to Coffs.

Cancer Council Community Connects

What: Cancer Council Community Connects features guest speakers; Cancer Council researcher Dr Eleonora Feletto and cancer care coordinator Jodie Drabsch from the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute. Meet your local Cancer Council team, learn about cancer research and immunotherapies, and the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session.

Where: Norm Jordan Pavilion, Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Wednesday, February 12 at 5.30pm.

Visit bit.ly/2Sg5YxS

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: Come and enjoy this monthly fun-filled morning up at Sealy lookout.

Over the course of the tour guests will experience traditional Gumbaynggirr stories and welcome, Gumbaynggirr language learning, cultural dancing, bushtucker tasting, damper preparation and more.

Where: Sealy Lookout.

When: Today from 10am to 1.30pm.

Visit bmnac.org.au

Urunga Riverside Market

What: Held every second Sunday of the month, come along for great food, arts/crafts, music and entertainment for the entire family.

Where: The Boardwalk on Morgo Street, Urunga.

When: Tomorrow from 8am to 1pm.

Captain Fantastic cartoon competition — Exhibition

What: Featuring all the best from the Captain Fantastic Cartoon Competition, this exhibition is a salute to Sir Elton John himself as our finest cartoonists portray him in a satirical and comical light.

Works are in all shapes, sizes and mediums, this exhibition is full of variety and features one of the world’s most colourful characters.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery.

When: Now until Sunday, March 29 from 10am to 4pm daily.

International Ocean Film Tour

What: The International Ocean Film Tour is the ultimate film event for all ocean lovers. Showing volume six, this program consists of six short films including Julie, where you hold your breath and meet a free diving filmmaker who has found her creative voice under the ocean’s surface.

Where: Event Cinemas.

When: Wednesday, February.

Visit bit.ly/2OsmSZ7

The Italian Tenors

What: Direct from Italy and returning this year for their third Australian tour, the Italian Tenors are three of Europe’s most successful operatic tenors who have become a worldwide pop-opera phenomenon.

Evans Tonon, Sabino Gaita and Luca Sala toured Australia in 2016 on their inaugural tour when the group played to sellout performances Australia wide.

Audiences will see them once again combine their classical roots with Neapolitan songs and their own blend of Italian pop classics.

This is a show that has become a must see event for all who love the great arias of Puccini and Verdi, the Neapolitan standards of Caruso and Mario Merola and the melodious hits of San Remo.

Their 2020 Australian tour promises all the Italian charm and vocal power of their sold-out European tour.

Together with their live band, the evening promises to be an incredible musical montage of vocal passion and entertainment excellence.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Friday, March 27.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au

The Italian Tenors are coming to the Coffs Coast and will perform at Sawtell RSL

The spirit of Elvis returns

What: The most decorated Elvis Tribute Artist in Europe and the UK.

Enjoy this three hour show featuring all your favourite Elvis songs from the early days in Memphis in the ‘50s, to the ‘68 Comeback Special and then on to the Las Vegas years.

The show will be backed by the nine piece Rockwell band and singers, with special guests leading Australian Tribute Artist Marcus Jackson and former Irish/Australian Entertainer of the year Shaylee Wilde.

Where: Thursday, February 13.

When: The Jetty Theatre.

For more information or tickets, visit jettytheatre.com