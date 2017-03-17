Whats On: Guide to events on the Coffs Coast

TODAY

The Oscars Film Festival

Sawtell Cinema 10am - 9pm

Whether it was nominated or won an award you will see it across a range of session times and opportunities over the coming weeks.

Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge. Mark Rogers

Hacksaw Ridge (M)

WWII American Army Medic Desmond T. Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa, refuses to kill people, and becomes the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot.

Nominated: Best Picture

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Director

Mahershala Ali and Alex R Hibbert in a scene from the movie Moonlight. David Bornfriend

Moonlight (M)

A timeless story of human self-discovery and connection, Moonlight chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami.

WINNER: Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor

Nominated: Best Director

Toni Erdmann

A practical joking father tries to reconnect with his hard working daughter by creating an outrageous alter ego and posing as her CEO's life coach.

Nominated: Best Foreign Language Film

Tanna

Set on a remote Pacific island, covered in rain forest and dominated by an active volcano, this heartfelt story, enacted by the Yakel tribe, tells of a sister's loyalty, a forbidden love affair and the pact between the old ways and the new.

Nominated: Best Foreign Language Film

Twilight Food Market



Park Beach Reserve adjacent to Coffs Creek inlet. 5pm - 9pm

It's always a beautiful evening parkside, so take the friends and family down to the Park Beach Reserve. Take a blanket, bottle of wine or some beers and the dog for a swim, grab some food from the diverse range of food stalls and listen to the free live music performance.

" The Phantom" Exhibition continues

Bunker Cartoon Gallery runs through until May 14.

Nostalgic, surprising and fun! The Phantom Show curated by Peter Kingston and Dietmar Lederwasch, celebrates the evolution of this unique heroic character over the past 80 years. More than 30 artists contributed their various interpretations of the Ghost Who Walks through a variety of media and styles.

Admission: $5 adult, $3 child u16, U5 free.

For more info go to bunkercartoongallery.com.au

TOMORROW

Bellingen Markets.

Bellingen Markets

Bello Market Park 8am - 2pm

The primary focus is on Local, Arts, Craft, Food, and Produce and they result in quality, impassioned, informed insights from artist, crafter, grower and cook, about the product of their toil.

The Bello Markets are a true stand out market experience and the start of a great day out in Bellingen Shire.

For more information go to > bellingenmarkets.com.au

Pinned to the wall & 10 years of EMSLA



Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery runs through until 22nd April

Pinned to the Wall exhibition features paintings and mixed media assemblages that question the domestic ideal, exploring themes of family violence and gender inequity.

Celebrating 10 years of EMSLA, the Eutick Memorial Still Life Award, the gallery's signature program and Australia's leading award of the still life genre. Showcasing past winners and acquisitions from the first ten years of the award.

Find out more about Pinned to the Wall & 10 Years of EMSLA at coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/galleryexhibitions

Rhapsody Opera at the Gallery



Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery ~ Duke St. Doors open 5.30pm

An evening of Rhapsody with soprano Peta Blyth, of Opera in the Paddock fame, who has performed principal roles with Australian Opera and Queensland Opera. Be captivated by the rhapsodic music of Shield, Schubert and Mendelssohn, while Peta adds a Spanish Latin American twist with music from DeFalla and Piazolla. Peta will be joined by accomplished pianist and harpsichordist Leanne Swanson and special guest artist Peter Morgan on clarinet and saxophone.

Cost: Adults $28, Pensioner Concession $25, Student $15

SUNDAY

Black Dog Ride



Departs BP South at 10.30am

The Black Dog Ride 1 Dayer is a national ride held all over the country on the same day.

Since 2010, Black Dog Ride's 1 Dayer has brought together motorcyclists for an enjoyable and meaningful day of riding, uniting like minded people for a vital mission - raising awareness of depression and suicide prevention.

Black Dog Riders uniting together under one banner with one voice aims to amplify a national message of mental health awareness to prevent this tragic loss of life to suicide.

Get the conversation started, register for Black Dog Ride's 1 Dayer 2017 today!

All motorcycle riders and their pillions are welcome from all walks of life.

9.00am Check in and breakfast at BP South Service Centre, Pacific Highway, South Coffs

10.30am Ride Departs via scenic route thru Coramba, Nana Glen, Glenreagh to Grafton then back to Lawrence for Ferry Crossing to Maclean for Ride Finale with a Lions Lunch.

Contact - Margaret Fairlie e: coffsharbour@blackdogride.com.au

Register - Register online here: CoffsHarbourNSW1dayer2017.eventbrite.com.au

Autumn Made with Love Market



Level 1 ~ Park Beach Plaza Carpark 9am to 2pm

Made with Love Markets are the first and only dedicated boutique handmade market for the Coffs Harbour region. Starting in August 2011, they are one of the biggest dedicated markets on the North Coast! They aim to showcase handmade, local, boutique and unique items made with love.

With between 80 and 100 stallholders at every market, you can find a wide variety of items - everything from jewellery, homewares, bags, clothing, accessories, toys, art, woodwork, gourmet goodies and much more!

For more information go to madewithlovemarkets.com

Dressed to dance was Sini Hookway and Sawai Cary at the Harbourside markets with Thai New Year celebrations. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate Leigh Jensen

Harbourside Markets



Held at the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore every Sunday 8am to 2pm

An authentic outdoor market held every Sunday set alongside the Jetty Foreshore and historic jetty in Coffs Harbour.

There is a huge range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages. Their philosophy is locally made, locally grown so you are guaranteed a unique experience.

Fun and entertainment for everyone with activities, live music and performers every week. They regularly host workshops, festivals and events.

Plenty of undercover seating to eat and sit down, enjoy the atmosphere and relax.

For more info about the stallholders, live music and location head to > harboursidemarkets.com.au

Of course we endeavour to be there every Sunday if we are not our touring so why not come down and talk to us about a tour as a gift for that special someone or see the Coffs Coast in a very unique way.

A1 Coffs Coast Tours ... your local Harley Tour Experience Team

Suit up with the experienced guides, get off the main road and explore the hidden secrets of the Coffs Coast.

Take a chauffeured Harley Tour today.

To find out more or call us to book 0438524952

Harley - Davidson Tours encompassing the Coffs Coast of NSW and beyond

Chauffeured Harley Tours from as little as $99

In just one day you could be alongside Coffs Harbour Jetty overlooking Muttonbird Island with fish and chips in hand, and an hour later in Gondwana World Heritage rainforests surrounded by endemic flora and fauna.

See the majestic coastline, villages, attractions, waterfalls and lookouts of the Coffs Coast aboard a luxurious Harley-Davidson touring machine.

