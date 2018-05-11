WHAT'S that grass that seems to be everywhere lately?

Isn't it too dry for grass to thrive?

Grass usually grows when it rains, but a variety of paspalum called Bahia Grass (Paspalum notatum) seems to do the opposite.

The stringy grass that seems to be putting up its long, thin stems and seed heads everywhere is extremely drought tolerant and readily survives and potentially dominates through the drier, winter months.

It has historically been selected for footpaths and urban roadsides in older suburbs due to its ability to seed prolifically, survive in poor soils, and for its drought tolerance characteristics.

While the grass leaf is quite minimal, the seed heads are very prominent and generate rapidly, which is why it is noticed so readily in the winter months.

The grass can be quite invasive in richer or improved soils, where fertilisers or organic materials has been introduced.

Regular mowing will keep the seed heads down and assist with the tidiness of the lawn generally.

If the Bahia grass is invading more undesirable areas such as a well maintained lawn with a preferred species of grass or in garden beds, it can be chemically treated with Methsulfuron methyl (e.g. Brush Off).

The grass is a very common grass to the Bundaberg region and given the aforementioned characteristics it is likely to be around for quite some time.