What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

From pay rates for aged care to the old City Hill debate, these stories have got the Coffs Coast talking.

Should workers in aged care be paid more?

AGED care workers could be in for a significant pay boost if a union-backed case for a 25 per cent pay rise succeeds.

The Health Services Union, which represents workers in the sector, has launched a ‘work value’ case in the Fair Work Commission to lift wages in the sector by altering the award.

The award refers to a document outlining the minimum pay rates and employment conditions in a particular industry.

You said:

Anita Ellis - Hell yeah, what a silly question. We are the back bone we are the ones who hold their hand where no one else does in there last moments god bless you all I work in aged care.

Our readers believe aged care workers should be paid more.

Kim Smith - That’s a question that shouldn’t even need to be asked. Their jobs are as important as other services, or even more so given that they care for our wonderful treasured seniors during their final days, months and years.

It’s not just a ‘babysitting’ job as they deal with seniors who may have dementia and/or a vast array of medical issues. The aged care staff also have to look after their resident’s emotional and mental states daily as well.

It’s a job that is unrelenting as there is no light at the end of the tunnel, as soon as one resident leaves their care, another moves in to replace them and the cycle starts again. It’s a very difficult job for the workers both physically, mentally and emotionally.

They, like their residents, deserve our utmost respect and their efforts should be acknowledged and remunerated accordingly.

Lisa Hamill - Absolutely. We are looking after people. But get paid less than shelf packers at woollies.

Carmel Robertson - Of course they do. If anyone has had an experience of visiting or having a parent in an Aged Care facility, they know how difficult the job can be, They are always welcome.

Bernadette Richardson - Yes, but it won’t happen when they are mostly privately run

John Gray and David Hargreaves have shared their thoughts on why the Gordon St project should go ahead.

City Hill constraints ‘fatal’ from planning perspective

WITH decades of experience in urban planning under his belt, Coffs Harbour man David Hargreaves is speaking out in support of the Cultural and Civic Space.

Demolition work is currently underway at the Gordon Street site.

A decision on the Development Application for the $76.5m building, which will house a new library and art gallery, was expected by the end of October or first week in November.

You said:

Janet Courtney - Urban Planning expert ! Give me a break - a building that size in Gordon St. Come On.

Ann Leonard - The state and federal governments have had some fantastic offerings by way of cultural infrastructure grants over the last several years and CHCC has squandered the opportunity through their desire to will the Gordon St project into being inclusive of new administration offices.

I live in hope there will be more into the future and that Coffs Harbour people will have the opportunity to take pride in a cultural precinct set into ambient space as people all over the world do. The change which grew through Brisbane following the development of the Southbank Parkland along the banks of the Brisbane River was palpable. We deserve the same. We deserve to be filled with pride too.

Cultural and Civic Space

Shane Briggs - I would say the problem with City Hill is parking and access. City Hill is out of the way. Yes it’s a way better site than Gordon Street. So is Brelsford Park and the Showground - all other sites are better than Gordon Street. Coffs will go broke if Gordon Street goes ahead unless the state and federal government pays for that site

Cr Paul Amos at the announcement of the Jetty Foreshore Project Steering Advisory Committee. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Councillor slams ‘culture’ of confidentiality

PAUL Amos has slammed what he described as a “culture” of confidentiality during an impassioned address to fellow councillors.

Cr Amos’ strong words came after his second attempt for more transparency on the Coffs Harbour Airport lease was knocked back during last night’s Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

“I’m very disappointed. This is not about whether we sign up to an airport lease or not - it’s about the culture of how we do things around here,” he said.

You said:

Mark McDonough - Keep them honest and accountable Paul. Thank you for representing the best interests of the rate payer.

Graham Cowling - Wow, there’s some disharmony in the present councillors ? This whole airport leasing situation shows me that we have the WRONG people on our elected council ! Not a business brain among them & they’re trying to hide their lack of expertise by covering up their incompetence.

Rodger Pryce - Keep at it, Paul Amos, you are so, so right in what you are asking. Do not give up.

Bruce Thomas - This current Council is easily the worst ever.