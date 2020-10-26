See what's got the Coffs Coast talking this week.

FROM Glenreagh's top dog, to the first set of traffic lights to cater for the development boom north of Woolgoolga, these stories have got the Coffs Coast talking:

Glenreagh's top dog gets a facelift

AS artist Honi Reifler reflects on the how Glenreagh views its golden "monolith", she can't help but laugh about its strangely disproportionate features and distinct lack of a nose.

"He has all sorts of names in the village but I always thought he was a cross between a llama and a jackal," she said.

"But when it first appeared there is one woman here who said, 'well it's too big to ignore so lets embrace it'."

The Golden Dog is being given a facelift by members of the Glenreagh community including local artist Honi Reifler. Photo: Tim Jarrett

You said:

Michelle Willo - Looks awesome. I always said he needed a face and nose ,

Carrie Playford - Slight improvement, looks A little less like a reindeer now!

Mel White - I thought they were trying to make it look better for Halloween but still hasn't changed anything.

Lesley Towells - Looks great well done.

Before - The Golden Dog at Glenreagh

Wal Spicer - It's a Barry Crocker

Cathy Hawkins - He looks happy.

Nina Sophia Ellouise - It's hideous

Mark Holding - More like a four legged kangaroo or an ugly llama or something, but that ain't no dog. I've always thought that bloody eyesore should be torn down and rebuilt by somebody who actually knows what they're doing and can actually create a statue that looks like a dog.

Churches built by the people could be sold off

Moves by the Anglican Church to sell-off assets in the Orara Valley have been met with anger from residents who say the assets should stay in the hands of the communities who built them.

The Anglican Diocese of Grafton confirmed Glenreagh and Coramba churches would close following the approval of a restructure plan to "improve the viability and effectiveness of (the) Anglican ministry" by the Synod earlier this month.

You said:

Helen Rob Davies - There's a place dear to me, where l'm longing to be, with my friends at the old country church.

Our little Bonville church burnt down five years ago, and our church family still mourn her loss.

I am gutted for every soul who needs their place of worship every day, once a week, once a year, once in a lifetime.

Jamie Baker - Laura, one closer to home we can fit out.

Residents from around the Orara Valley are united in their opposition to the Anglican Diocese of Grafton's decision to close churches at Glenreagh and Coramba. Photo: Tim Jarrett

'Unconscionable' Gooley slams Park Beach contribution plan

Development in the Park Beach area is forging ahead, prompting Council to consider adopting a new contributions plan for the precinct.

One of the major developments underway is the $150m Shoreline at Park Beach retirement village and aged care centre being developed by the Bachrach Naumburger Group.

Managing Director Steve Gooley addressed Coffs Harbour City Councillors on Thursday evening via a written statement.

You said:

Jarryd Dayes - Time for the council to elect me as the mayor. Than I will run in the state election and we will have an actual leader.

Karen Lagalla - Just follow the rules Gooley. They were made for a reason. You and your company will make enough profit. OUR RATES should NOT be used to feather your nest

Neil MacAlpine - Steve Gooley has actually followed the rules on this massive project, and now the proposal is to increase the contributions after the project is significantly underway. That is the major issue, and the potential to stymie rather than stimulate job creating projects and much needed community infrastructure in Park Beach.

It's a bit rich of you to criticise Steve Gooley as using "our rates" to feather his nest.

On a professional and personal level Steve has contributed immensely to Coffs through his business acumen, his tireless community and charity work.

Traffic lights approved and hundreds of extra lots by 2040

AS development to the north of town forges ahead, Councillors last week approved the first ever set of traffic lights for the Woolgoolga.

The lights will be located across from the $23m West Woolgoolga Sports Complex.

It's one of the biggest projects to ever come to the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches region with construction to begin next year.

You said:

Jonathan Cassell - Would prefer a roundabout and a pedestrian overpass instead. The traffic in the morning is already very high heading in to Woopi.

A new Bishop Druitt 'feeder school' will be established at Woolgoolga across from Woolworths not far from the $23m West Woolgoolga Sports Complex.

Brigit Mackenzie - Good to see Woolgoolga progressing and more land being released for homes to be built. Lights opposite new Sports Complex determined for safety.

Heather Wallace - How about addressing the disgusting odour from the local tip first. Airborne bacteria near sporting grounds, food outlets, the hospital etc.

wake up to yourselves.

Maree Geerin - How many more sets of lights do we need ?

Di Weex - safer for pedestrians and cyclists.