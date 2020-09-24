What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

From fruit picking conditions to trouble for The Nationals these are the stories that have got the Coffs Coast talking.

From fruit picking conditions to trouble for The Nationals these are the stories that have got the Coffs Coast talking.

FROM fruit picking conditions to trouble for The NSW Nationals these are the stories that have got the Coffs Coast talking.

Appalling picker conditions the 'elephant in the room'

A PARLIAMENTARY committee on migration has unanimously recommended a 'Gap Year at Home' program to encourage school and university graduates to spend time doing agricultural and horticultural work.

AWU National Secretary Daniel Walton branded it a "cute idea" for the horticulture sector but it deliberately ignores the elephant in the room.

A blueberry farm on Bruxner Park Road.

The AWU has seen inside some of these shipping containers, sheds and homes around the Coffs Harbour region that workers are expected to live in. They're often packed in like sardines, yet charged well above what you would expect for such low standards," Mr Walton said.

FULL STORY HERE

You said:

David Findlay - Had a friend who was travelling and picking. 18 in a three-bedroom house paying $150 per week each, one toilet and shower and the owner wouldn't let them use heaters in winter as they used too much power! Criminal.

Graham Cowling - If the unions really cared about workers, they simply need to call in the ATO ? There's blatant tax evasion going on, but then again, Aussies would rather get a handout and smoke pot, rather then do a decent day's work ?

Yvonne Richards - Plenty of opportunity for local out of work people....they can stay in their own homes.

Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Williams' resignation just a 'stunt' tweets Paul Shoker

CHAIRMAN of the NSW Nationals and former Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser says it's time the media started reporting the news instead of trying to make the news.

He was responding to persistent rumours that more NSW Nationals MPs are considering following the lead of Port Macquarie's Leslie Williams and quitting the party.

FULL STORY HERE

You said:

Tony Judge - It has been reported that she will keep her job as Deputy Speaker, which has always been a National Party position in the NSW parliament. It seems that the Nationals are becoming less and less relevant

Harvinder Atwal - Weak woman. Instead of standing by her party she jumped ship

She only cares for herself. You go down with the ship. One must have morals

What do you think of a death tax?

Australians are hoarding huge sums of money until they die to pass onto their kids. But a controversial death tax could change that.

Readers voted in our poll and took to Facebook to tell us what they thought.

You said:

Shane Briggs - What about income tax, GST , fuel tax, the list goes on. Only people who don't pay are the rich - they try to pay nothing other than their own living costs.

Leanne Mccaskill - We pay enough taxes when alive and working... NO NO NO to a death tax. Why should we not be able to leave something for our children if we can?

Simon Stokes - No way, we are taxed enough, stop wasting taxpayers money. Stop sending so much taxpayers money overseas, and to the globalists at the UN.

Andrew Douglas - Death Tax is probably right up there as one of the most insidious, immoral state-sanctioned theft ever conceived

Adam Bryce - No more taxes. The politicians, aka professional dole-bludgers in Canberra, are already expert wasters of money. We don't need to encourage the thieves

Graham Fisk - Go for it numb nuts, slug the people who fund your government when they're alive and screw their families into the ground when they die while trying to ease the burden on their families with any assets that they want to leave to their children and grandchildren. Welfare on the other hand continue to ride the crest of the tidal wave that is heading towards us all.