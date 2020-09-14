What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

FROM the Liberal-Nationals koala stoush to the Queensland-NSW border battle, these stories have got the Coffs Coast talking.

Singh keeps powder dry over koala crossbench threat

THE political destiny of two North Coast MPs remains delicately poised after a dramatic few days in NSW politics.

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh stayed tight-lipped on this morning's events which saw the deputy-Premier John Barilaro back down from his threat to lead almost the entire National Party to the crossbench.

Gurmesh Singh dismisses Koala Habitat Protection SEPP

Al Beaujest - Nats actually got what they have wanted for the past six months. Good on them, now to have the SEPP slightly altered to actually do the job of what it was intended.

Bruce Thomas - The Nationals haven't represented regional/rural society as a whole for years. Now they are more interested in mining than farming and the pesky wildlife keeps getting in the way of raping the land.

Brigit Mackenzie - Barilaro & Singh are very wealthy east coast landowners waiting to develop, not farm.

Christopher Dunkerley - I have been giving him (Gurmesh Singh) some slack, as a new MP, even though I didn't vote for him. Prove you aren't neither a loony or a self serving politician out for your own interests.

TOO FAR: Dying dad called 'selfish' for final wish to see kids

A Sydney father with terminal cancer has been asked to choose which of his children to see as only one of four will be able to cross the border to Queensland to visit their dying dad.

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been asked to intervene in the tragic case which has sparked outrage over coronavirus border closures in Queensland that have been the subject of pain for many families.

Jodi Mayhew - That's very sad. The children would already be missing their dad and wouldn't understand why they can't see him then forcing the dad to choose one child out of his four to see is cruel. The Queensland Premier doesn't have a heart. How would she like to be in that situation. Scott Morrison needs to intervene.

Mel Morandin - The prime minister needs to step in immediately to exempt this family from the unethical stance the QLD premier is taking. She is a disgrace to Australia.

Karen Marie Alsleben - This is heartbreaking enough for the family. What is happening to this world that loved ones can't be together at times of need? This is disgraceful. They all need to be there. I truly hope they do

Elizabeth Anne O'Sullivan - Nobody should have to choose which child gets to spend time with their seriously ill dad ! As long as all kids are well, there should be no hesitation in allowing them all the opportunity to cross the border to share precious time with their dad. Father's Day has just gone by ....why wait a moment longer ?

Kay Sanders - This covid scam has gone on too long. Let people get back to work and let people look after their own health.

Glen Hearps - So wrong they let FOOTBALLERS in and rob these kids of seeing DAD

Pete Moran - What a disgusting mess the red neck government of Queensland should hang its head in shame. Measures could be taken to ensure everybody's safety to give this family peace (money spent on b & d could be used to help this family's great need.

Councillors lose bid to reverse airport lease decision

A BID to rescind the decision to progress the long-term lease of the airport and Enterprise Park has been lost.

Despite the confidentiality surrounding the issue, the concerns of the three councillors who had called for this rescission were made clear: the council was not getting a "good deal."

Jan Marie - We need an airport that's fully functional here for the Coffs Coast. There must be sustainable transport at all times for every one to use. This can't be shut down - it's a need of necessity for all of the Coffs Coast Community. It must stay open for the good of all.

Jarryd Dayes - How about the council start getting more flights coming in and out. Hitting Jetstar up for some more low cost flights.

Rohan Smith - Worst idea; this council needs to get a grip and start looking after the Coffs coast keep control of our airport.

Horror as woman ripped from car seat by police

A woman going through a police checkpoint in Victoria has shared dramatic footage of her being pulled from the car.

Natalie Bonett shared the footage to her Facebook page, saying she was shaking and her blood was boiling after the incident.

Janet Courtney - That headline is disgraceful. Seems the media is on side with wrongdoers

Rosemary Valentine - She got what she deserved - asked four times for ID. What did she expect ? she's the sort that has no respect for anyone but herself. She wanted attention well she got it . Glad the Victorian police are doing their job.

Ian Anderson - No respect for police. Asked to get out, she refused and abused police, they had no option but to physically remove her. This is what the media is doing, giving airtime to criminals.

Pete Moran - I think the law is you must state name and address if you are requested by police otherwise you can be arrested lucky they didn't charge her with resisting locked a little staged (why didn't she comply as requested.

Jenny Ellem - Set up, who would have camera ready to record ? All she had to do was give her name and address.

Trishie Mccormack - Is it so hard to bloody do as u r told ?