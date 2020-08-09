What’s got the Coffs Coast talking ?

From 'inappropriate' milk to an armed holdup at a Coffs Harbour pharmacy these stories have got readers talking.

FROM an armed hold up to furore around 'inappropriate' smarter white milk, these stories have got the Coffs Coast talking.

Drugs stolen after woman held at knifepoint

A woman was held at knifepoint during an evening robbery at a busy Coffs pharmacy on Wednesday.

The armed holdup occurred around 5.30pm at Park Ave Pharmacy, right in the centre of Coffs Harbour CBD. You said:

Park Avenue Pharmacy after a suspected robbery on Wednesday, August 5. Photo: Kyle Hands Media.

Shannon Corner - Holy moly....that's crazy as hell. I hope the girl was okay, how traumatizing for her.

Bel Wait - Park Avenue is getting dangerous at night.

Ali Hosseini - In the past 10 months they opened my garage door twice, broke the car windows. Very unsafe these days

Becky Eggler - That is why the 'war on drugs ' does not work.

Warren Pilton - Prince st crack heads at it again. Cops n everyone knows who they are.

Fiona Morrissey - Poor woman. She must of been so scared...these people need to get a life and leave people alone. Hope the police get them.

Cr to pay $40k for selling plants without licence

The Office of Local Government and Mayor Denise Knight has responded to the recent case involving Cr John Arkan.

"This is a private legal matter between the councillor and other parties to the court proceedings and does not fall within the ambit of the Model Code of Conduct for Local Councils in NSW," an office spokesperson said. You said:

Phil Tripp - The real hot story will come out in the next few days as new information has come forward. It's a shame that rules prevent Council from ridding itself of this serial offender but we'll have that ability at the voting booth next year if Arkan doesn't do the right thing and bow out now by resigning. That would address the voting balance of Council to stop ties just as it would if they had run a by-election to elect a new one.

Furore over 'inappropriate' milk name

An Indigenous activist who spearheaded the successful campaign to rename Coon cheese due to its racist connotations has denied his next target is Pauls' Smarter White milk.

Businessman and social justice activist Dr Stephen Hagan told news.com.au he had begun receiving "appalling" hate mail since media reports claimed he "will now campaign" for Smarter White milk to be renamed. You said:

Steve Zironda - So, I'm guessing 'stupid people' are offended by this? And how come there's a 'Paul's Milk' but no 'Pauline's Milk'? sexist and misogynist milk.

Leonie Todd - The world is full of colors to enjoy. Everyone should be proud of whatever colour they are not ashamed of it. We can't change what color milk is or a black,brown or white cow,horse or whatever. This crap is getting more ridiculous every day

Sarah Howard - Seriously next we won't be able wear black or white clothing.

Laura Burton - Better get rid of brown sugar next.

John Unome - Change all images of Jesus to a brown man, his rightful colour if he existed.

Jackie Wood - What about brown and white bread. Surely that has to go

Nora Brooks - What a load of crap.

Australian reporter corners Donald Trump

Sometimes it is practically impossible to distil Donald Trump's public appearances into coherent, easily digestible news stories.

That was the case when HBO aired Mr Trump's much-anticipated interview with Axios's national political correspondent, Australian reporter Jonathan Swan. You said:

Margaret van Anen - November can't come soon enough..he is not just a danger to his people..he is a danger to the World.

Robyn Woods - Oh my gosh. This really isn't funny. He's crazy.