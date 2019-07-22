What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

Ratepayers say no to outlay

WHAT a dreadful decision by some of our current councillors regarding the proposed new civic centre. So many better and cheaper options we could adopt, or at least cost out.

A preposterous waste of ratepayers' money for the said councillors to build a monument to their own glory that we get to pay for.

D. A. Fink

The suitability to govern

IT is quite ironic that the current Federal Government is today contemplating increasing the powers of APRA, to include the vetting of company directors on grounds of suitability or not.

And yet, in government, we have a Prime Minister who is a hypocrite, a Home Affairs minister who lies, and both of whom lack compassion. I wish the voters had some advice from APRA!

Warren Brisley, Dorrigo

What will $76.5m cover?

AS many Coffs Harbour City Council ratepayers have done, I have followed the progress of the (Cultural and Civic Space) project with interest and, I must add, with alarm, particularly in relation to the never-ending increases in the estimates of the final cost.

The latest estimated cost, as reported in the Advocate of Wednesday, July 17, is $76.8 million.

I ask you to advise if this amount includes the cost for the following items and, if not, what the estimated costs for these items are -

• Furniture and fittings including the foyer/reception areas for the council area, the library and the art gallery and for the council chamber;

• Floor coverings/finishes including those in the above areas;

• Lighting including special lighting in the art gallery and library;

• Partitioning;

• Telephone and other telecommunications/computer network fit-out;

• Access and security;

• Forecourt including preparation, drainage, paving, landscaping including hard structures, gardens, lighting, seating, flagpoles, drinking water fountains, toilets;

• Associated roadworks;

• Covered/enclosed walkway from the Castle St carpark;

• Moving for council offices, library and art gallery from existing to new premises;

• Demolition of existing buildings on the site;

• Services relocations such as electricity, water, telecommunications;

• Professional fees for architect, engineers, surveyors, quantity surveyors, landscape architect, legal matters, including costs already incurred; and

• Other including administration of the project by council.

Peter Higgins, BE (Civil)

Coffs Harbour's money pit

I HAVE just read the "Letters to the Editor" section in the Wednesday issue of the Advocate.

I would have attended the public meeting but was away at the time.

I would like to offer my support to the comments written there, which question the wisdom of spending vast sums on unnecessary council buildings, while ignoring the public call for a decent entertainment venue.

I'm sure the council has congratulated itself on the Elton John concerts being staged here in Coffs, but a sports stadium is inappropriate for most artists and, as pointed out, the Jetty Theatre is an excellent venue but with very limited capacity.

Priority seems to go to massive sporting events and the council needs to realise that a large portion of its ratepayers, myself included, would appreciate a greater commitment be made to the creative arts.

Wake up council and stop wasting our money.

Chris Worland

Benefits of cultural tourism

I SUPPORT the council spending the money to have purpose built art/event gallery.

I am a resident of four years and intend to stay and I support further development.

Coffs has to move with the times to support our children and grandchildren to have job opportunities.

I came from Victoria and know first hand the effect having great art spaces in regional areas bring to locals.

Well run galleries bring great exhibitions (The Archibald, Fashion such as Coco Chanel, Christobal Balenicga, Royal Family art collection and more) and encourage patronage to increase the permanent collections.

The people come from far and wide. They stay and eat locally, visit other attractions and spread the word so more people visit, which is great for local business and local employment.

Maria Nethercott

Locations define art's icons

REGARDING local comparison to the Sydney Opera House and MONA in Hobart

Both are beautiful buildings. Importantly built in stunning locations, not cramped city backblocks.

Jackie England

Devoid of arts and culture

AFTER reading Jenny Malloy's comments in last Saturday's Advocate I agree wholeheartedly with her sentiment regards our arts and culture centre.

My husband and I have lived here for 30 years and find this city way behind with the arts and may I say as for exhibiting in our small art gallery very, very disappointing.

The population is constantly expanding, which means we need to accommodate more budding artists.

Also as for Mr Giddins' comments on relocating he obviously is devoid of any improvements in that regard, which is not worth my comments.

Rosamund Miller.

Boring, annoying, inept

THESE words best describes the 'never happening' council talk fests about the Cultural and Civic Space, which is desperately needed to stimulate this region.

Sure, Coffs Harbour is beautiful, yet so under-utilised and pretty boring compared to other regional towns.

However when a tender is put out for sport stadiums, car rallies, football … there is always plenty of money and those deals are implemented without any delay.

What a small minded bunch of hillbillies.

To think that sport is the be all and end all for this town and who are these stupid people who preference City Hill over the CBD?

It makes no sense because where people gather to shop, socialise, take care of business, dine and sip coffees is where you put a Cultural Centre, not some off the beaten track, peek a boo, hidey hole that people need a car to get to.

Wake up, shut up and start building.

Aloisia Vivien

Foresight of town planning

WHERE is the long-term view by council going for us and generations out?

As I see it the Coffs Creek Basin will be regarded as the City Body encompassing hopefully a dedicated entertainment centre which would also cater for the arts requirements and inclusive of its own undercover, on-site parking.

Meanwhile the current CBD buildings could and should be renovated for the library and museum thereby taking up the under utilised space at Rigby House.

All council admin and staff should continue to operate out of the current building with extra floor space added as factored for when originally designed and built.

We the ratepayers and citizens of this region are entitled to be heard with an open local government rather than self-serving stakeholders and council personnel remunerated by us the ratepayers.

Penny Werner-Chate

Look to the Opera House

I AM writing to express my support for the proposed Coffs Harbour Cultural and Civic Space. This magnificent building will contain a much-needed new library, regional art gallery and council chambers, which will really put Coffs Harbour on the map.

It will regenerate the centre of town and attract large number of tourists to Coffs Harbour.

I remember how controversial spending over a $100 million on the Opera House was back in 1970, but this has become an icon for Australia and generates millions of dollars a year for Sydney and Australia.

With the proposed C.ex entertainment centre and the current International Stadium Coffs Harbour can become one of the top regional cities for tourists to visit and for locals to live in.

Ian Arthur, Sawtell