24°
Opinion

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

7th Aug 2017 10:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Remembering the Battle of Lone Pine

WE commemorate this year the 102nd anniversary of the Battle of Lone Pine, one of the most bitterly fought actions of the Gallipoli Campaign.

More than 2,200 Australians were killed or wounded and there were up to 7,000 casualties on the Turkish side.

The battle exemplified the courage, resilience and determination associated with the Anzacs.

Incredible bravery was demonstrated on both sides, with seven members of the Australian Imperial Force awarded the Victoria Cross-the most from any single action during the First World War. Many more received decorations for their part in the fighting.

Lone Pine Cemetery is the location of the Memorial to the Missing which lists the names of the 4,224 Australians who lost their lives at Gallipoli and who have no known grave.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Dan Tehan

 

 

Isn't there cruelty in making cupcakes?

IF the aim of the RSPCA is to prevent cruelty to animals (Cakes vs cruelty, Coffs Coast Advocate, Wednesday, August 2) why do four of the cupcake recipes on their website contain ingredients derived by cruelty to animals -namely eggs and dairy?

In order to produce eggs all male chicks are dropped live into mincing machines or gassed on day one of their lives.

All females meet a terrifying and painful death at just eighteen months of age.

In order to obtain dairy products cows are compelled to have a baby each year and, within hours of giving birth, their beloved babies are torn from their side and killed so farmers can steal their milk.

If the RSPCA genuinely wanted to prevent cruelty to animals wouldn't all their cupcake recipes be cruelty-free?

Jenny Moxham

 

The NSW Government predicts electricity consumers are on track for the third drop in charges in as many years.
The NSW Government predicts electricity consumers are on track for the third drop in charges in as many years. John Gass

 

Power to all the pensioners

IF you don't ask you don't get the prize.

I have been paying my electricity account in two week instalments of $34.

I have an account balance of $179.92 credit.

Origin must think that as I have been regular in my payments they should, just out of the kindness of their hearts, raise t he payments to $43. Why? well mainly because they can.

But Old Pete wont take these things sitting down, or standing up or even laying on my back, which is a common posture of late.

A phone call, and a visit to Manilla and I am still to pay $34 each pension day if the moths haven't eaten most of the money before I get it.

Pensioners, Go get 'em. They will try to gouge as much as they can.

By the way, I asked the unforgivable question: 'Do Origin staff get discounts on their power usage' ... "I am sorry sir, I am not prepared to answer that question."

Peter Rake

Coffs Harbour

 

Customer complains about table service after coffee purchase in local cafe.
Customer complains about table service after coffee purchase in local cafe. Valentyn Volkov

 

No coffee for you

ON Saturday, I went to a local café for a coffee and some lunch.

This café is in Coffs Harbour and they serves great coffee and food but, the café was very busy and limited sitting was only available on Saturday.

Having a major disability and needing to sit, I found a free table and there was no signage or other to say it was taken or reserved. It had five seats.

I sat down to have my coffee first before lunch.

A little after 20 minutes of sitting there enjoying my coffee, a young man came to me and asked if it was ok for others to sit at my table, I said yes, he replied, you must leave the table too (I thought he was joking, but he wasn't).

He stated, I could offer them another table but, I want this one (by the way, he didn't offer me another table at all), he stated he was very sorry but, they had reservation for a table and he didn't have time to put a sign up.

He kept going on and on, so I got up, I was really really embarrassed and I didn't know what to do.

As I got up and the other people said thank you. I just shock my head and walked out.

Never have I been booted out of a café before and over someone else wanting the table I was sitting at. If it had a sign or other, I wouldn't have sat there in the first place!

The young man (finding out he was the 2IC of the café) followed me out the door and stated he was very sorry and he shouldn't have done that to me.

I stated "why then did you ask me to leave"?

He needed a table and he had no other options but me (that was a lie, as he stated "he did have another table for them at the back of the cafe".

He then stated he would give me a free coffee and make me feel good the next time I visit them, I replied with I wont be back and I'll let other staff members know what happened to me.

He kept saying he was sorry, but, sorry doesn't cut being rude to a customer, a person with a major disabilities and a Veteran that has severed his country.

John Hindle

 

Emerald beach boat ramp and foreshores. 11 July 2017
Emerald beach boat ramp and foreshores. 11 July 2017 Trevor Veale

 

Emerald Beach boat ramp woes

I AND other boat owner colleagues are strongly opposed to the removal of the Emerald Beach boat ramp.   

Emerald Beach began its life as a small fishing village and it's still loved for this today; it's centred on the beach, fishing, surfing and marine activities of all kinds.

I am disappointed with the six options put forward for the Emerald Beach Masterplan.  

I cannot believe that most propose the removal of the boat ramp.  

I have been launching my boat at Emerald Beach since 1972 and I'm shocked to think 'progress' is to remove the boat ramp.  

I have been fined $110 for leaving my vehicle on the beach after launching at Sandy Beach.  

If you take away Emerald Beach boat ramp, there is nowhere to launch between Woolgoolga and Coffs.  

According to local information, the Woolgoolga Surf Club is to be relocated at the VRO above the boat ramp, with the loss of three boat trailer and vehicle parking spaces.   

There is major congestion on weekends at Coffs Harbour boat ramp and having a new Emerald Beach boat ramp and appropriate parking would ease some of that pressure and give the locals a fair go.   

This is Coffs Harbour and the Solitary Island Marine Park…..shouldn't we be adding boat ramps instead of taking them away?    I would be happy to be part of a boat owners group to support the replacement of the existing Emerald Beach boat ramp. My phone number if anyone wants to contact me is: 0410 562 386  

John Howard, Emerald Beach   　  

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast advocate letters to the editor opinion what's got the coffs coast talking

Next stage unfolds for multi-million aged care development

Next stage unfolds for multi-million aged care development

A DEVELOPMENT assessment report for a $100 million aged care facility in Coffs Harbour will be handed to the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel.

Close whale encounter brightens poor day of fishing

CLOSE ONE: Two humpback whales put on a show for Kendl Cramer when the fishing was slow at the Dave Irvine Memorial Snapper Classic on Sunday, August 6, 2017.

Bad day's fishing forgotten after whales put on performance

Firies to man the tower for Motor Neurone

TACKLING THE TOWER: A crew of 11 firefighters from 257 Coffs Harbour Fire Station are to tackle the Sydney Tower Climb for Motor Neurone Disease. Pictured (front) Paul McIntosh and Lardi Maurer. (Back) Matthew Page, Beau Maddison, Trent Simpson, Tim DePaoli, David Laarhoven and Scott Mounter.

Local firies to scale Sydney tower for Motor Neurone

Concert hailed a showcase of brilliance

Andrey Gugnin performed at the Coffs Harboru Education Campus.

Pianist shows his skills.

Local Partners

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

MORE than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through the middle of Casino from 10am today.

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over, releasing a heartbreaking statement saying they ‘tried hard for a long time.’

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

'The Netflix formula isn't the way': Breaking Bad creator

Aaron Paul, left, and Bryan Cranston in a scene from Breaking Bad.

The legendary creator isn't so sure about how Netflix works.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e4 - The Spoils of War

Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

Tara Reid stars in Sharknado 5 with Ian Ziering.

TARA Reid reveals what’s coming in the next installment of TV movie.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Darling Downs farmer Mark Herlaar has been sent packing from Australian Survivor.

Farmer's brave decision has cost him the game.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

Leafy Retreat

14 Dolphin Drive, Toormina 2452

House 3 2 2 $399,000

Tucked in amongst the leafy reserve is this spacious home which is sure to appeal to both first home buyers and retirees alike. With multiple outdoor verandahs and...

A Hidden Gem

2/19 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $399,000

Tucked away at the rear of the block and so close to the town centre, this three bedroom home is a real hidden gem. The home features open plan living and dining...

3 to 4 Bedroom Home plus Granny Flat.

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $509,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Stunning Korora Beach townhouse...

2/31 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

Town House 2 2 2 $545,000

Coastal living at its best. On offer is a stunning executive two-bedroom townhouse located only 200 metres from beautiful Korora Beach. The two large bedrooms...

FORMER NURSERY 1.46HA SITE...

631 Hogbin Drive, Toormina 2452

Commercial 0 0 $1.85 Million

Magnificent development site between Coffs Harbour CBC and Sawtell Village with options galore! Key features include: - Industrially zoned 1.46 hectare...

&quot;Prime Korora Location&quot;

5C Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $850,000-$900...

Be quick to secure this brand new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after Breakers Way, Korora. This is a blue chip location being only a 5 minute...

Great investment close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $409,000 ...

With high demand for property within an easy, level walking distance to the CBD, this four-bedroom townhouse is well worth an inspection. Other than the central...

Beautiful Karangi...

175a Upper Orara Road, Karangi 2450

House 3 2 6 $725,000

Ten minutes from town and a mile from nowhere. This architecturally designed three-bedroom home in beautiful Karangi combines a highly desired rural lifestyle with...

Convenient Location at the Right Price

1/80 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $285,000

A spacious 2 bedroom unit situated directly across from Northside Shopping Centre, in an immaculately maintained block of 5 units. Walking distance to Park Beach...

Your Ultimate Beachside Lifestyle Awaits...

18 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $565,000

Peacefully positioned just a 1 minute walk from the sands of Sapphire Beach and set in a small community boasting immaculately presented homes and manicured...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’