What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

26th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Thumbs Up to the newly opened Urunga wetlands boardwalk. What a great attraction for the region.
"Shop local” is the cry. But when local businesses don't want your business.

What do you do?

Money ready for an item not in stock ... still waiting for the call three months later to say "it's in” or "sorry, we can't get it in”. Now going to buy online instead.

Reply Via Facebook: Sounds about right Tracey. Actually good service is non-existent in many Coffs Harbour businesses. Send an email to the businesses HQ, with names, dates etc. Good luck.

TO Jason at Autobarn who changed my wiper blades on my car - with a smile and quick. Thanks so much - appreciated it.

Reply via Facebook: No trouble Autobarn fits wipers for free happy to offer good old customer service.

TO all the amazing ladies who knitted or crocheted tea cosies donated for sale with proceeds going to local workshops for "Look Good, Feel Better”. We hope to raise a lot of money to support this amazing charity.

TO the Red Sparrow Tea, for providing tea and teapots for the new SCU Midwifery Club morning tea.

TO Kelly Rose and the under 10s Barbarians for paying tribute to my passing brother Colin Amos you guys are awesome and are worth your weight and more in gold thank you guys.

Reply via Facebook: And what a game the boys played - Pride and Passion.

TO the staff at Day Surgery at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

My friend Barb had three false starts for surgery, ending up spending two nights in there waiting, but the staff were amazing, cheerful and sympathetic. During her time in their she observed other patients being quite horrible to the staff, but she has nothing but good things to say.

TO the lovely people at table one at twenty46 cafe on the Jetty strip that left $20 for the poor young lady whose car set on fire across the road ... you inspired us to match it.

TO Nick from Auto Shop Coffs Harbour who is always so happy to help out his customers. Fantastic service.

HAVING spent last five days with a grandchild at the Coffs Health Campus I would give a big thumbs up to the amazing nursing staff who do a hard job with a great attitude and a smile on their faces.

TO my son's football coaches Nathan and Jodie Cadman who go above and beyond for our little team nothing's ever to hard.

TO Kennards Hire in Marcia Street for donating the use of a woodchipper to the Coffs Harbour CWA for use during the recent clean-up of the gardens at their premises in Dalley Street.

TO the Toormina High School boy who handed in to the office the phone that fell out of my son's pocket yesterday morning. Your honesty is very much appreciated.

TO cars cutting off people from the inside turning lane in Bray St. They should make it a left hand only turn into the Bray St complex. Drongos.

TO the Coffs Harbour Primary School teachers for all their efforts this week for the athletics carnival. A special big thank you to Mrs Ware/Miss Lansley for organising the whole thing. Wonderful job.

TO the two young store men at Harvey Norman you helped put a huge recliner chair in my car that wouldn't fit and kept a smile on your faces the whole time! You were so very helpful.

TO the team at Palate and Ply - they greet me at stupid o'clock every day with an amazing coffee that gets me through the day. Customer service is fantastic.

TO Michael at KFC Toormina, outstanding customer service, always has a great smile and always makes sure you have everything you wanted.

FOR Toni at The Next Phase in Woolgoolga & all helpers, for all their tireless efforts in putting together the Beanies For Brain Cancer fundraiser being held this weekend.

A huge thumbs up to the businesses in the South Coffs Industrial estates and our friendly neighbours for supporting our fundraising efforts. Very kind and much appreciated.

TO Victor Rullis Funerals another beautifully done service thanks for looking after our family yet again.

TO all the beautiful Midwives at CHHC. Thank you for making our experience a positive one.

TO the postman in Toormina. He is always so pleasant and thoughtful. He deserves a payrise.

TO all the kind people in and around town who go out of their way to help (or offer) people in wheelchairs getting groceries/shopping out to their (my) cars.

TO the staff at Bailey centre chemist; caring and helpful service all round.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Hand making specialised equipment

A NEW location to work in has meant the men's shed are putting more back into the community and one families appreciation doesn't go unnoticed.

Film showcases a fascinating land

David Wenham stars in Beyond the Known World.

Beyond the Known World to screen tomorrow at the Jetty Theatre

Family saving lives drop by vital drop

DONOR FAMILY: Damian and Sharlee Cassidy with their kids Aidan, Elouise and Nicholas and nurse Michael Brady.

Humble blood donor gets his family involved in saving lives.

Age no barrier for Dennis in Cycle Challenge

No.1: Dennis Meagher will be wearing the number one bib in the Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge on August 6.

Dennis to ride in 100km event in Cycle Challenge at 78 years of age.

Resident fights to change the fate of obsolete visitor centre

FATE DECIDER: Bellingen Shire Councillors will vote on the future of the Urunga Visitor Centre's future at tomorrow's council meeting.

Residents want to move "obsolete” visitor information centre

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Ninja Warrior airs clips of contestant Johann Ofner who died

VIEWERS of the Australian Ninja Warrior grand final were confused when clips of contestant Johann Ofner, who was killed before the series aired, were shown.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Get a taste of Woopi on your plate Saturday

Taste Woolgoolga on this weekend

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

The best and worst reality TV coming

Matty J in a scene from episode two of The Bachelor.

Reality TV bonanza as Hell’s Kitchen, The Block and Survivor launch.

Affordable Beachside Home, Backing onto Reserve

23 Norman Hill Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 1 2 $499,000

This beachside family home is just 250m easy walk to the beach. North facing with 3 bedrooms and great yard, it just might be your last chance to secure a position...

Great value for money...

27 Frederick Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 1 1 $379,000

Perfectly positioned close to schools, sporting fields and major shopping. This home would be ideal for the first home buyer or even an astute investor. Features...

Rare Beachside Opportunity

50 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $849,000

Trade-in the pool, say goodbye to the ride-on mower, if this is your next address, you won't need either. Direct beach access just 60m from your front door, the...

Neat as a pin in the perfect north facing location...

5 Burridge Ave, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 3 1 1 $395,000

Beautiful home, ideal for first home buyer or just down sizing. On entering this home you have an open lounge/dining area with ceiling fan, tiled floor, wrapping...

Could this be Korora&#39;s best buy?...

3 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 1 2 $439,000

Sitting on a corner block in the sought after leafy location of Korora you will find this solid brick and tile home. You will be within walking distance to...

Close to Beach in New Estate

20 Seacrest Boulevard, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 3 2 Auction on Site...

So close to the beach this home will be great for the Family or investor! This 4 bedroom home complete with main bedroom having walk-in robe and ensuite has been...

Home Sweet Home

41 Simon Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $549,000

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home, located in a popular family estate will tick all the boxes. From the moment you enter the front door...

COASTAL LIFESTYLE

34 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $698,000

If its lifestyle you are after, then this property is perfect, being just a short stroll to a choice of beaches and Darkum Creek, spend your days surfing...

Home Backing Private Acreage, Close to Beach

57 Safety Beach Drive, Safety Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 $610,000

With the waves crashing at night this 6 bedroom + Study home will meet the needs for an extended family. All bedrooms have built-ins; spacious main bedroom has...

Awesome Views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $899,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

Make a sea-change to Corindi Beach

Come inside Woolgoolga Real Estate's Pick of the Week