19°
Opinion

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

10th Jul 2017 6:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Electricity cash return an appreciated bonus

MR Rake seems to think he deserves a lot more free tax payer's money than the $75 gratuity freely given.

Is it because he lives in Australia and so should be kept by its government?

Possibly politicians don't complain about any pay rise they are granted even they too did no earn it.

A grateful Aussie pensioner.

V.T Cunningham, Coffs Harbour

 

Don't slap a gift horse in the mouth

ELECTRICITY bills that people cannot afford to pay are mainly due to the excessive supply charges imposed, because of the State Government's sale of poles and wires for other purposes.

Were these fees demolished that charge for electricity actually used would be more affordable.

Even if no electricity at all was used the imposts still apply. Supply and connection fees were already paid when the premises were built and first occupied.

The $75 government grant to seniors and pensioners is a bonus hand-out to help pay for electricity consumption not gout.

Looking a gift horse in the mouth and being ungrateful for anything freely given won't make Peter Rake enjoy his blessing from Australian citizenship. Be happy mate.

P. Dawson, Coffs Harbour.

 

Offended by doctor's medical label

I AM an 82-year-old lady who raised four children successfully.

Three years ago I contracted a muscle disorder because of stress.

I was put on a steroid medication and it causes weight gain.

I have achieved many goals in my life but couldn't lose the weight whilst on steroids.

To read a medical report calling me 'morbidly obese' was a huge shock.

Do they have a name for heavy smokers, heavy drinkers, drug takers and dole bludgers.

All of the above affect other people as well. Be nice.

Meg Sullivan.

 

Lifesaving role of our health professionals

I WOULD like to send out a big thumbs up to the Day Surgical staff at Coffs Health Campus.

My husband had his first anaesthetic at age 70 this week.

The staff in the day surgery unit were so kind and caring and made sure he was comfortable at all times.

They even phoned the next day to ask how he had slept the night after his surgery. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Betsy and Tony White

 

Other factors at play with Coffs fuel prices

I COULD not agree more with Winston Heywood's claim of a fuel price cartel in Coffs Harbour (Advocate, June 29).

I returned from a two month 7,000km road trip.

Diesel fuel in Coffs Harbour when I left was $1.349 per litre.

My journey took me to the outback and north QLD.

Moree was $1.259, Charleville $1.299, Blackall $1.199, Rockhampton $1.279, Ayr $1.209, Cairns $1.309.

The most expensive was Cooktown at $1.335 (still 1.5 cents cheaper than Coffs).

I frequently filled up even in isolated fuel stop or small country towns at $1.189.　

How Coffs can justify an extra 16 cents per litre than an isolated outback (or coastal for that matter) service station beats me.　

At the end of the day, nowhere in the 7000km did I pay equal to or more expensive than Coffs Harbour.

Makes you wonder why does it not?

Raymond Watson

 

High prices and less servos or more servos and competition

I HAVE read recent articles in The Coffs Coast Advocate where readers are whinging about new service station developments at Moonee Beach and Toormina.

Add these proposed fuel stops to the new service stations currently being built at Nambucca Heads and the planned servo for Arrawarra and the Coffs Coast stands to get more competition in the fuel market.

If you whinge about the price of fuel on the coast, you can't slam developers for looking to bring competition into the market through new developments.

Grant Newberry, Bonville

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast coffs coast advocate letters to the editor opinion

Migaloo amazes the Coffs Coast

Migaloo amazes the Coffs Coast

Incredible aerial footage of Migaloo the white wonder passing the Coffs Coast. Vision Sinclair Black - Coastal Media.

VIDEO: Skateboarder injured after colliding with car

A 20-year-old skateboarder was struck by a car this afternoon on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour.

Skateboarder collides with car on Pacific Highway at Korora.

Man held under guard after alleged police assault

Police generic

Car narrowly missed a police vehicle in Bellingen incident

New challenger gearing up for Rally Australia

The Toyota Yaris FIA World Rally Championship car in action at WRC Poland.

Toyota Australia to make a stir at Kennards Hire Rally Australia

Local Partners

50,000 reasons to pick this blueberry season

The creation of over 800 new picking jobs in the rural New South Wales town will provide a much needed boost to the region.

Two-car collision on Orara Way

Generic police. Police lights.

Collision on Orara Way leaves four people with injuries

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Child sex ring behind pregnancies and teen's death exposed

UNDERAGE teen girls were given booze, cigarettes and drugs in an effort to drag them into an organised sex ring, then violently raped by anyone who wanted them.

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

Melissa Meeks has dumped here cheating husband, Jeremy Meeks.

His infidelity has driven a wedge into their marriage

Green Day slammed for playing after acrobat dies at festival

US band Green Day has hit back at criticism they ignored an acrobat’s tragic death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

Green Day say they didn't know the acrobat had died

Is this Australia’s new TV hit?

Townsville man Matt Wilson is a competitor on Australian Ninja Warrior.

The debut of Australian Ninja Warrior had social media in a spin.

House Rules crowns a winner

House Rules winners Aaron and Daniella react to their victory. Supplied by Channel 7.

IT came down to two couples but only one could win. Warning spoilers

Doomsday bunkers: Inside the world of the paranoid rich

Zero street appeal, but zombie-proof: The security entrance to the luxe Doomsday bunker.

In terms of street appeal, there’s not much to recommend

Ninja Warrior: 'Sorry Mum, I'm a stripper'

Townsville man Matt Wilson is a competitor on Australian Ninja Warrior.

Matt Wilson, 24, is getting ready for his 15 minutes of fame

Immaculate Villa in Beachside Suburb

6/95A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $339,000

This immaculate 2 bedroom villa has privacy, great views and a modern design without breaking the budget. Situated on its own block of land, boasting a rare...

An enviable welcoming vibe and a sought after coastal address!

4 Korora Bay Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Exuding an inviting, relaxed aura, this 'feel good' property captures an enviable surfside lifestyle, just a short stroll down the road to reserves, beaches and...

First Home Buyers Save $11,690

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Take advantage of this tidy home as First Home Buyers are poised to save $11,690 in Stamp Duty Tax. Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just...

Design your dream home to take in the views and capture the breezes

Lots 1-4/1 Hull Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Priced between...

These blocks are located in a very quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac location and only minutes to Coffs CBD, schools and major shopping centres. There are 4 blocks...

Ocean Views Plus Accommodation Options

46 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 2 2 $799,000

This elevated beachside home enjoys sensational ocean and hinterland views to Coffs Harbour. If you are looking to accommodate a large family or for other...

Stunning Home In Private Location

15 Carabeen Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 3 $749,000

What an eye catcher is this gorgeous near new home. Imposing and private from the street, the smart contrast of dark brick and weather board gives no hint of the...

Awesome Views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $899,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

INVESTOR SPECIAL CLOSE TO TOWN

49 Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $350,000

This property has been recently refurbished throughout by the owners, and has been successfully rented up until they decided to sell. Neat and tidy in an evolving...

Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $360,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

Mountain Top Living

207 Maynards Plains Road, Dorrigo 2453

House 3 3 2 $770,000

Welcome to Highland living, this north facing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom property is a private oasis on 10.25acres of temperate rainforest, stunning gardens show casing...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Exclusive Beachside living

LUXE LIVING: This beachside home has it all.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!