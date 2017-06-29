What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Our petrol prices just don't add up

I HAVE just been to Moree in the last week and diesel prices in Coffs were 1.32.9 to 1.34.9 Dorrigo 1.25.9 and everywhere else 1.22.9. Try and tell me there isn't a cartel in Coffs.

Winston Heywood

Signal lost right in peak time

FOR the last few weeks I have been getting very poor or no signals on the ABC and SBS channels from about 6pm for up to two hours.

I am wondering if others in the Woolgoolga area have been having the same problem.

If they have I would be interested in hearing from them.

I can be contacted on 66547198.

I am also wondering if it may be caused by the a new tower that has been erected.

Andrew Jary, Woolgoolga

Generosity shines through at the bush

TO all those who attended the Charity Bush Dance last Saturday night, in Coffs Harbour, we thank you so much for your support.

Thank you to all those businesses who supported our raffle, you were so generous, and without your generosity the night would not have been such a success.

We were able to give $1500 each to the Veterans Support Services and the Parkinson's Support Services, both in Coffs Harbour. Thank you so much.

Sue Sims and Anne Beattie

Gonski must be fair to all schools

WHICH Australian schools should get what funding?

The Catholic school system, arguably not getting a fair go, has threatened to campaign politically against the government coalition parties.

All parties trot out the same words - that funding should be "needs-based".

So what do students actually need?

For Catholics, education should, above all, teach the need to love God and our neighbours.

Funding isn't the foremost need. Government funding, in fact, hazardous.

Saint Mary MacKillop, pioneer teacher of Australia's Catholic poor in the 1800s, wrote:

"Australia is...a dangerous place for Catholics. The governments aim at strict secular schools and institutions for the children of the poor...the poor and their children (being) torn away from the true Faith."

The Rule of her Order insisted that their schools "never receive aid in the way of fixed salaries from any Protestant government...."

Arnold Jago