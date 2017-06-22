What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

GIVE A GONSKI: A Mid North Coast branch of the Greens have voted to oppose the Federal Government's Gonski 2.0 rollout.

Not all Greens support Gonski 2.0

THE Nambucca Macleay Greens would like to express our deep concern regarding Gonski 2.0. We live in one of the most disadvantaged electorates in Australia - if the coalition plan goes ahead vulnerable public schools will receive around 10% of expected funding increases.

Arthur Bain, secretary, Nambucca Macleay Greens

Biosecurity should be important to all of us

MINIMISING and ultimately preventing risks from animal and plant pests, diseases, weeds and contaminants is crucial to the health and wellbeing of our economy, environment and

communities.

To help us more effectively manage biosecurity risks in NSW, we have a new NSW Biosecurity Act commencing on 1 July 2017.

A key principle of the Act is that biosecurity is a shared responsibility involving government, industry and community.

Whether you live in a regional area or a large city, have a small farm or backyard garden, participate in bushwalking, or enjoy recreational fishing, everyone can play a part in managing our biosecurity.

The new framework provides greater flexibility in managing risks, including new

powers to allow faster response times in an emergency, such as during a disease outbreak.

Niall Blair, Minister for Primary Industries

Hogbin Dr refuel station for b-doubles

IT HAS come to my attention that the council is looking at a proposal to put a refuelling station for b-doubles on the old Cockbain nursery site at the end of Hogbin Dr.

This site is next door to an early learning childcare centre and backs onto Mater Christi aged care home.

The most vulnerable in society and they would be submitted to being this close to continual chemicals.

This previous beautiful site is home also to many types of wildlife on the lake/wetland that Cockbains took years to create. a total shame to destroy such a sanctuary for animals and the many patrons that have enjoyed this tranquility.

But if neither of those things matters to you perhaps you might think about the huge amount of increase in traffic or the danger as you come around the round about only to stop suddenly because a b-double is blocking the road as it turns.

Apparently objections had to be in by June 23.

Robyn, Sawtell

Hanson comments infuriate parents

PAULINE Hanson for years I have shaken my head at your comments attacking minority groups, but it is with disgust that I ponder your latest comments about children on the autism spectrum. Hang your head in shame I hope your small following turns on you.

Peter Thompson