What's got the Coffs Coast talking

27th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Idle debate in Australia over high-speed rail, as our northern neighbours commit to purchase 11 of the super fast trains.

Charity must always start at home

THE embrace by our Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in 'Australia first' has to be commended, but it needs actions not just fluffy words to change a nation.

This brings me to the never ending and often raised subject of 'Hi-Speed Trains' in Australia.

Yes, we may have a 'kind of' high speed train in the 'Queensland Tilt Train' and the Western Australian 'Prospector', but nothing like the trains of Japan and Europe.

The New South Wales XPT really is just yesterdays history 'repackaged'.

So, Indonesia has just announced the purchase of 11 new eight carriage high speed trains designed for 350kmh service to operate between Jakarta and Bandung commencing within two years. Total cost, $483,165,429 Au.

While Indonesia goes high speed Australia remains hidden in history, the North Coast Line in New South Wales a prime example.

As Associate Professor Philip Laird from Wollongong University cites, the railway between just Maitland and Stroud Rd, a distance of only 73km completes equal to 18 full circles before moving forward one metre.

By the way, there is a distance of 683km between Maitland and the Queensland Border.

So while our trains go around in circles, replicate history, waste time and resources Indonesia is forging into the high speed future of 350km per hour services.

So why not Australia, because our foreign aid to Indonesia in the year 2016-17 will be $365.7 million, a very nice down payment on their 11 high speed trains, but nothing is happening in Australia, except fluffy words.

By the way, update and modernise the railways, the immediate result is road congestion and delays reduced considerably.

So Malcolm, let us see the action, the time for words is over, yes, 'Australia first' so let us start building infrastructure using Australian dollars and Australian labor and really put Australia first and foremost.

At the next election the Federal Government will be judged upon their actions not upon their words. Thank you.

Mervyn Cunningham.

 

No applause for cultural precinct site

MY delight at the thought of a cultural precinct at last in the city cited as one of the three major development centres in NSW is more than tempered by dismay over the planned site.　

Gordon St? Wonderful in theory, a nightmare in practice.

Imagine a pantechnican filled with theatrical props, scenery and costumes for an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical or large scale dance production. Where is the appropriate parking?

Imagine a similar vehicle filled with orchestral instruments, music stands, sound equipment, timpani and other assorted large percussion for 80 or 90 players or one filled with sculptures for exhibition.

How can these precious objects be conveyed safely to their proper places?

Now imagine a large audience converging on the city centre or busloads of schoolchildren coming to experience any of the above.

The expense in disrupting existing infrastructure as well as significant loss of CBD parking space is breathtaking.

But wait: there is an existing site set aside many years ago by a council with a vision for the future.

The land is already paid for, there is ample room for large and small vehicles to be accommodated, it is close to the airport, less than a kilometer from the CBD.

Twenty five acres were set aside on City Hill especially for a cultural precinct.

Many of us have attended workshops on the future of a cultural centre for the city only to have our hopes dashed again and again.　

To those dedicated and discouraged people I urge you to make one more effort and attend the council meeting on May 11.

We older citizens owe it to the wonderful teachers and their talented students in the visual and performing arts who have been short changed for too long, to say nothing of the vibrant community stage productions.

A cultural precinct is for everyone, from every background.

It is time.

Margaret England, Korora

 

No control on events over the fence

BRAVO Bill Buckless. Letters to the Editor, April 26.

Your 87 years of experience and, I suspect, a large dose of common sense, have enabled you to see the flaws in the arguments presented by the unfortunate 'qualified professionals in the medical field' who have bought their 'ideal lifestyle' acreages near working farms, and now complain about the actions of their pre-existing neighbours impinging upon that lifestyle.

You will also know too well that money buys privilege and influence.

It enables the wealthy to alter those circumstances which adversely affect them and it supports their sense of entitlement.

I'm currently seeking my 'ideal lifestyle' acreage, in the hope of joining this elite band of society.

It will be located in a peaceful river valley, next door to a property, which for many years has been licensed to hold several major outdoor music festivals per year.

It will sit downstream from a major dam and be perched metres from the edge of eroding sand dunes which front a popular public beach.

Massive overhead power lines will pass directly over my house and cross the six-lane highway, which will be under construction adjacent to my boundary at the time of my purchase.

Imagine the anonymous letters of complaint which I'll be able to write.

Julian May,

Boambee East

 

How the proposed Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass would look north of the city.
How the proposed Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass would look north of the city. RMS

Coffs Pacific Hwy bypass is bypassed

WHAT disappointments our local members of parliament are.

Our Federal member, Luke Hartsuyker has openly stated that there will be nothing in the May budget for our long awaited bypass but says "the money is there".

What a joke. If it's there, then let's have it and get the job done.

On a state level, we have been represented by our local member, Andrew Fraser for over 30 years.　

It is laughable when an electorate has both members of parliament representing us and yet cannot deliver the so much needed bypass.

Coffs Harbour will be the last city between Sydney and the Queensland border to be bypassed.　

The voters in our electorate should realise how ineffective our local members are.

They say that everything has a "use by date", well I would suggest the "best before" time has expired.

Bob Kennedy

 

Roads and Maritime Services has released an interactive map showing the proposed route for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Hwy Bypass.
Roads and Maritime Services has released an interactive map showing the proposed route for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Hwy Bypass. RMS
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  letters to the editor readers opinions

