What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

How can the law be so inconsistent?

I RECENTLY discovered that my loyalty and good citizenship with exceptional manners and soft nature means nothing when it comes to revenue raising.

My long time car of seven years had a standard cannon exhaust installed, which has been checked and passed at roadside RBT checkpoints countless times yet one morning on my way to work a few weeks ago I was pulled over randomly on Donn Patterson Dr and asked if I had an engineers certification for my exhaust.

I politely said no but it has been checked lots of times roadside with no problems.

The (senior constable) proceeded to write me up a ticket to return it to standard or obtain an engineers certificate and noise test to keep it.

I didn't want to risk adding to my ticket by questioning an officer of the law and I can't help but wonder how so many cars are getting around with cannon exhaust systems and only a few here and there may get ticketed over the years they have it.

I had no way of paying the unrealistic $350 noise test not to mention the engineer certificate on top then the authorised inspection station report to get it cleared and luckily I had my amazing brother who could reinstall the original muffler end to return it to normal.

I live with the sound of domestic violence, rowdy street fights, and the constant presence of police cars driving by and my car was noise pollution? Really? What a joke!

What a big old money making scam not only from RMS who have their registered engineers that can do a noise test but the engineers themselves who are charging such outrageous prices for a noise test when you can enter your car at raleigh raceway drifting and get a noise test done on the spot for free.

Sarah, Coffs Harbour

In memory of the Darwin Defenders

SUNDAY marked 75 years to the day since World War II reached the shores of Australia when Darwin was bombed.

More than 240 people died, ships were sunk and buildings destroyed as Darwin was attacked.

Over the coming months, other towns across Australia's north were bombed, including Katherine, Broome, Townsville, Wyndham, Exmouth, Derby, Horn Island and Cairns.

In total there were 97 air attacks on northern Australia, including 64 on Darwin.

Military personnel and civilians showed great courage and resilience during the attacks and we continue to honour the men and women who fought and died.

We should be grateful that war has not visited these shores since.

Dan Tehan

Minister for Veterans' Affairs

Drug overdoses impact on other medical emergencies

IN Melbourne some 20 people overdose on GHB, an illegal substance.

Then all hell breaks loose as ambulances and paramedics are sent to save them.

Meanwhile there are probably real cases of illness going without this service because of these people who choose to take illegal substances.

Promoters/organisers need massive insurance against this risk.

When advertising the event also clearly state that if you do overdose at the event and need help you will be moved outside the venue where you are on your own.

It's time to trim the herd of these oxygen thieves.

Mark Linney.