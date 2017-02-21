28°
Opinion

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

21st Feb 2017 3:00 AM
NSW Highway Patrol generic - Online only
NSW Highway Patrol generic - Online only Traffic and Highway Patrol

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

How can the law be so inconsistent?

I RECENTLY discovered that my loyalty and good citizenship with exceptional manners and soft nature means nothing when it comes to revenue raising.

My long time car of seven years had a standard cannon exhaust installed, which has been checked and passed at roadside RBT checkpoints countless times yet one morning on my way to work a few weeks ago I was pulled over randomly on Donn Patterson Dr and asked if I had an engineers certification for my exhaust.

I politely said no but it has been checked lots of times roadside with no problems.

The (senior constable) proceeded to write me up a ticket to return it to standard or obtain an engineers certificate and noise test to keep it.

I didn't want to risk adding to my ticket by questioning an officer of the law and I can't help but wonder how so many cars are getting around with cannon exhaust systems and only a few here and there may get ticketed over the years they have it.

I had no way of paying the unrealistic $350 noise test not to mention the engineer certificate on top then the authorised inspection station report to get it cleared and luckily I had my amazing brother who could reinstall the original muffler end to return it to normal.

I live with the sound of domestic violence, rowdy street fights, and the constant presence of police cars driving by and my car was noise pollution? Really? What a joke!

What a big old money making scam not only from RMS who have their registered engineers that can do a noise test but the engineers themselves who are charging such outrageous prices for a noise test when you can enter your car at raleigh raceway drifting and get a noise test done on the spot for free.

Sarah, Coffs Harbour

　

In memory of the Darwin Defenders

SUNDAY marked 75 years to the day since World War II reached the shores of Australia when Darwin was bombed.

More than 240 people died, ships were sunk and buildings destroyed as Darwin was attacked.

Over the coming months, other towns across Australia's north were bombed, including Katherine, Broome, Townsville, Wyndham, Exmouth, Derby, Horn Island and Cairns.

In total there were 97 air attacks on northern Australia, including 64 on Darwin.

Military personnel and civilians showed great courage and resilience during the attacks and we continue to honour the men and women who fought and died.

We should be grateful that war has not visited these shores since.

Dan Tehan

Minister for Veterans' Affairs

 

Drug overdoses impact on other medical emergencies

IN Melbourne some 20 people overdose on GHB, an illegal substance.

Then all hell breaks loose as ambulances and paramedics are sent to save them.

Meanwhile there are probably real cases of illness going without this service because of these people who choose to take illegal substances.

Promoters/organisers need massive insurance against this risk.

When advertising the event also clearly state that if you do overdose at the event and need help you will be moved outside the venue where you are on your own.　

It's time to trim the herd of these oxygen thieves.　

Mark Linney.

 

 

Mark Lynch
Coffs Coast Advocate
What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Motorist claims RMS is revenue raising off vehicle defects, Minister honours Darwn defenders and claims drug overdoses are putting medical patients at risk.

Proud Mary in Hotel California

Kings of Country - Take it to the Limit.

What would make renting better?

HAVE YOUR SAY: What would make renting better?

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

Local Partners

Deadly dog virus outbreak strikes South Grafton

"If your dog lives on one of those streets, I'd almost guarantee they will contract parvo virus if they are not vaccinated."

Be bold for change

International Women's Day will be celebrated next month in Coffs Harbour

Theme for International Women's Day is #Be Bold for Change.

Jackass crew eye off the Big Banana

WILD SHOW: The Jackass crew a promise a wild Coffs Harbour show.

Iconic Coffs landmark grabs Jackass crew's attention

Make a Jackass of yourself live on stage

Jackass's Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna on stage during the crew's Fillthy Seppo Tour of Ausralia. The mayhem arrives at the Coffs Harbour on February 23.

Jackass team head to Coffs to wreak havoc

Sizzling Bookfest bargains

CHOCKERS: Lester Platts and Chris Ryland, Coffs Harbour South Rotary preparing for Bookfest April 1-8.

80,000 book will hit the Bookfest tables in April

MKR rocked by satay sauce cheating scandal

WE ALL know what satay sauce is, right? Alyse and Matt didn't when they served it up on their MKR restaurant. Slammed by everyone, their reaction was gold.

'Nasty' Married At First Sight groom ripped apart on TV

Anthony gets torn down during the Married At First Sight commitment ceremony.

MAFS groom Anthony faces the music after fiery dinner party.

Proud Mary in Hotel California

Kings of Country - Take it to the Limit.

MOVIE REVIEW: Matt Damon's The Great Wall gets lost

Matt Damon fails in a scene from the movie The Great Wall.

Did The Great Wall get lost in translation?

Paul Murray listens to regions

Paul Murray is taking his Sky News show on the road to shine a spotlight on regional Australia.

Radio broadcaster wants viewers to 'turn up and fire up'

Why Hollywood’s siding with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie

Jolie may have the kids, but Pitt has custody of Hollywood

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

Things are really heating up on My Kitchen Rules.

Games are being played around the My Kitchen Rules table

If you are looking for a rock solid investment this is it!

2/17 Arthur Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $275,000

If you have been searching for a well maintained, well managed, easy care townhouse to live in or invest then this superb property should be at the top of your...

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 POA

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

TIDY &amp; MODERN INDUSTRIAL UNIT...

Unit 8/13 Industrial Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $275,000 (Incl.

Unit 8 is part of an industrial complex located in the Isles Industrial Estate. This unit has a total floor area of approximately 102sqm with its own internal...

New Executive Style Home On Quality Block At Pearl Estate

137 Pearl Circuit, Valla 2448

House 4 2 2 $829,000

Why buy new when all the hard work is done for you? This beautiful and practical home on one of this estates best blocks, has so much more to offer, from high...

Large modern home on generous block With expansive mountain views.

91 Rosedale Drive, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $499,000 ...

Fresh to the market, this beautifully presented home with three good sized bedrooms, the main boasting a huge walk in wardrobe, on a 955 square metre block in a...

Great Size Home on 967m2 Block, Close to Beach

6 Wattle Place, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 2 $419,000

Nestled Away in a quiet Cull-de-sac, high on the hill will impress the buyer that is looking for space and a decent size home and approx. 940mtrs to the beach. The...

New beach estate, new home under construction

33 Waterways Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $559,000

This magnificent north facing home in is only 3 minute drive to Sandy Beach and 5 min from shopping and Restaurants. Under construction and carefully planned by...

Beach Home in Great Order

66 Bluff road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Close to the beach and in tip top condition this family sized home represents a terrific opportunity to purchase a home you can move straight into. Featuring good...

Sawtell Retreat

28 Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell 2452

House 2 1 2 $629,000

Set in an elevated position on the desirable Eleventh Avenue, this light-filled home is architecturally inspired and pristinely presented with modern finishes...

Be seduced by a home without compromise and a beachside lifestyle!

14 San Simeon Circuit, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $949,000

Meticulously crafted for effortless living, this commanding residence enjoys an exclusive coastal address. Infused with contemporary, tropical styling cues, this...

What would make renting better?

HAVE YOUR SAY: What would make renting better?

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

An exclusive private retreat

STUNNING: This North Sapphire Beach home is the ultimate in beach-side living.

An exclusive home in an exclusive address

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!