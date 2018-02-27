What's going on at Waterfall Way?

Take extra caution on Waterfall Way today

Take extra caution on Waterfall Way today Tracey Joynson

IT'S not the easiest drive on the Coffs Coast but if you're planning on taking Waterfall Way be advised to take extra care as traffic conditions have changed.

To manage the risk of rock fall, Waterfall Way is currently restricted to one lane with alternate flow and traffic lights in place. The rest area at Newell Falls has also been temporarily closed.

After investigations, a Roads and Maritime crew will carry out emergency road work to stabilise the slope.

Crews are on-site monitoring the situation and the community will be kept informed as work progresses.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App or visit livetraffic.com