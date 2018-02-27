Menu
Login
Take extra caution on Waterfall Way today
Take extra caution on Waterfall Way today Tracey Joynson
News

What's going on at Waterfall Way?

Wendy Andrews
by
27th Feb 2018 9:02 AM

IT'S not the easiest drive on the Coffs Coast but if you're planning on taking Waterfall Way be advised to take extra care as traffic conditions have changed.

To manage the risk of rock fall, Waterfall Way is currently restricted to one lane with alternate flow and traffic lights in place. The rest area at Newell Falls has also been temporarily closed.

After investigations, a Roads and Maritime crew will carry out emergency road work to stabilise the slope.

Crews are on-site monitoring the situation and the community will be kept informed as work progresses.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App or visit livetraffic.com

rms traffic waterfall way
Coffs Coast Advocate
Training your dog to recall

Training your dog to recall

News Question: How can I get my dog to come the first time I call her?

  • 27th Feb 2018 11:00 AM
Agents score ratings awards

Agents score ratings awards

Property Customer review site announces most popular local agents

Scholarship offer to future organising whiz-kid

Scholarship offer to future organising whiz-kid

News Scholarship offered to Coffs applicant for event management career

Seniors set to party hard for two weeks in April

Seniors set to party hard for two weeks in April

News CHCC receives $7000 for party to end all seniors' parties

Local Partners