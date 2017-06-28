What's for dinner Wednesday?

HUMP day. The day your enthusiasm about this being the week you prepare nutritious, home-made meals every night for the family dies. Yet the expectation from those around you that dinner will appear on the table is still alive.

Everyone has a go-to hump day recipe that gets the job done. Masterchef may not come knocking on your door for this recipe but it's simple, has three ingredients, can be quickly thrown together and shouldn't cut too much into your after-work wine time.

Ingredients:

A cooked chook (pick one up from the supermarket on your way home, after your visit to the bottle shop)

A large can of potato and leek soup (Campbell's Country Ladle is a good consistency for this recipe, just remember to hide the can otherwise you can't brag about cooking 'from scratch')

Vol-au-vent cases (buy whatever size suits your family - a heads up, teenage boys will need two jumbo-sized cases)

A bottle of sav blanc (this will make hump day cooking more palatable - for everyone).

Steps:

Turn the oven on. You can't miss it. It's usually the second biggest appliance in the kitchen. If it's within arm's reach of the fridge this is also a good time for a wine refill.

Rip the chook apart. You need the white meat and a bit of skin only; no bones unless you want a trip to the emergency department. Cut into bite-sized pieces.

Put the chicken meat and soup (straight out of the can don't add water) into a saucepan and heat on stove-top.

Once this is warmed through, spoon mixture into vol-a-vent cases and place on a tray in a moderate oven for about 20 to 30 minutes depending on how much wine time you need. If they turn black, don't leave them in so long next time.

Cut up a salad (let's pretend the kids will eat it) and serve.

Note: The trick to this this recipe is finding the vol-au-vent cases. The supermarket staff think it's funny to keep moving them around to different aisles. They do stock them, you just need to play a perpetual game of hide and seek. And remember these cases are fragile, so don't throw other shopping bags on top of them.

What's your hump day "go to” recipe? Please feel free to share by emailing advocate@coffscoastadvocate.com.au