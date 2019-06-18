Menu
Coffs Harbour's Boat Ramp Precinct is set to get a multi-million dollar make-over.
News

REVEALED: What's in the State Budget for Coffs Harbour?

18th Jun 2019 3:00 PM
COFFS Harbour's Boat Ramp precinct has been awarded $10-million and the long-awaited Northern Beaches Multi-Purpose Centre at Woolgoolga $8 million in today's State Budget released by a Berejiklian Government that is flush with cash.

The major projects were two recent State Election commitments that have been ticked off the funding list, factored into funding reality by the State Budget.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the 2019-20 NSW Budget delivers important services and infrastructure which our community deserves.

 

The Coffs Harbour boat ramp funding has been assured.
Mr Singh said the Budget not only honoured the State Government's election commitments, but it also gets on with the job of building an even better Coffs Coast.

"I'm proud we will bring to fruition these first class facilities which the Coffs Coast needs, and which will bring significant benefits to our community," Mr Singh said.

"Both projects are the result of strong community activism over the years, and tireless advocacy by the Nationals.

 

SIGNED, SEALED AND DELIVERED: Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh with the committee that has been working on the Woolgoolga multi-purpose centre project for years announcing the funding commitment during the State Election campaign.
"The Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp transformation will provide safer facilities for the many locals who use it daily, not to mention the many tourists who love visiting the Coffs Coast. The Northern Beaches Multi-Purpose Centre, meanwhile, will be a hub for our growing community and will bring people together," he said.

Coffs Harbour City Council has engaged a consultant to prepare a feasibility study and business plan in relation to developing the proposed Northern Beaches Multi Purpose Centre at Woolgoolga
Mr Singh said the State Government is also improving the quality of life for Coffs Coast residents on other fronts, including:

  • $52.7m for the ongoing Coffs Harbour Hospital Expansion
  • $66.4m for the Coffs Harbour Bypass, including continued planning and preconstruction activities
  • $12m for improved TAFE facilities such as the Applied Construction and Plumbing Technologies Hub and Specialist Centre - Connected Health Hub
  • $2.7m for the Coffs Harbour Slipway
  • $1.1m for the continuing Coffs Harbour Public School Upgrade
  • The Regional Seniors Transport Card
  • More frontline police and nurses, teachers and school counsellors.
