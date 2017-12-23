What's causing the barking?

Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training answers your person training questions.

Question: Why does my dog bark at people when they walk past the house?

Answer: Your dog could be barking at people walking past the house for many reasons.

Firstly, because the people keep walking, your dog thinks it has scared them off.

Your dog may have taken on the role of guardian of the house if it feels it's humans have not stepped up as its teacher so it has taken on that role itself but is making bad decisions.

A lack of correct training in socialisation with other people may also cause this behaviour.

Your dog may also be bored or may have developed this behaviour if it is or has been left alone regularly.

Your dog may be fearful of strangers or has been scared by a person they don't know.

A dog is usually stressed when it is displaying this behaviour, it is fixable with professional help.

