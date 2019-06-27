What's on the big screen this week

BEATLES fans will be happy to know the Fab Four have been given a loving treatment in the new rom com from Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle.

Rising stars Himesh Patel and Lily James star in Boyle and Love Actually writer Richard Curtis's film about a struggling musician who wakes up from an accident to discover hes's the only one who remembers the Beatles and their music.

Also out this week is the latest Annabelle film, which is the third in the funhouse horror franchise and the seventh film in The Conjuring Universe.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Yesterday (M)

A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.

Why you should see it: Yes this Beatles rom com may be a little cheesy at times but it hits all the right notes thanks to its charming lead actors and a nostalgic soundtrack. Read the review.

Annabelle Comes Home (M)

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artefacts room.

Why you should see it: This film may not be as scary as earlier films in the franchise, but horror fans will still enjoy it. Read the interview with Australian producer James Wan.

Continuing:

Toy Story 4 (G)

Woody and Buzz embark on a quest to find Woody's romantic interest, Bo Peep, and welcome a new toy, Forky, into the fold.

Why you should see it: Woody, Buzz and the gang are still going strong in their fourth film with more important messages for young movie-goers. Read the review.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG)

Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.

Why you should see it: With three separate story lines converging near the end of the film, this sequel feels a little disjointed but it's still a heap of fun. Read the interview with stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

Child's Play (MA 15+)

A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Why you should see it: This Chucky reboot hits cinemas 21 years after the original horror film scared a generation off dolls. The modern update is that the doll is connected to the cloud.

Men in Black: International (M)

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organisation.

Why you should see it: Building on their undeniable chemistry first established in Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson lead the charge in the new chapter of this beloved franchise. Read the review.

Tolkien (M)

The formative years of the orphaned author J.R.R. Tolkien as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school.

Why you should see it: The creator of Middle Earth and father of modern fantasy deserves better than this middle-of-the-road biopic. Read the review.

Wild Rose (M)

A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star (limited release).

Why you should see it: An upbeat and spirited performance by Jessie Buckley helps to elevate this film beyond A Star is Born lookalike.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (M)

Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world.

Why you should see it: This Sophie Turner-led film wraps up the current era of The X-Men on a disappointing low after a bumpy run for the mutant saga. Read the review.

Red Joan (M)

The story of Joan Stanley, who was exposed as the KGB's longest-serving British spy.

Why you should see it: Not even the considerable talents of star Judi Dench can save this underwhelming espionage drama. Read the review.

Rocketman (M)

A musical fantasy about how a small-town boy and shy piano prodigy became Elton John, one of the most iconic figures in pop music and culture.

Why you should see it: Hollywood seems to be on a bit of a musical biopic roll after the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, but with his vocal chops and blessing from Elton John himself, Taron Egerton is a worthy leading man. Read the review.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (M)

The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.

Why you should see it: Warner Brothers' and Legendary's big-budget reboot of the Godzilla franchise goes from strength to strength. Following on from the 2014 film, this clash of the titans must be seen on the big screen. Read the review.

Aladdin (PG)

A kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.

Why you should see it: Despite worries over Will Smith's half-human, half CGI Genie, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive for Disney's latest live-action remake. Read the review.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (MA 15+)

Super-assassin John Wick returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail.

Why you should see it: The team behind this over-the-top action franchise have managed to reload for a third hard-hitting round, with leading man Keanu Reeves once again impressing with his physical commitment to the role. Read the interview with Keanu Reeves.