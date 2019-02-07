What's on the big screen this week

Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie On The Basis of Sex.

Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie On The Basis of Sex. Jonathan Wenk / Focus Features

THE early career of US Supreme Court Justice and cultural icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg is brought to life in a new biopic starring Felicity Jones.

The Rogue One star portrays RBG, as she's affectionately known, in the mid-1970s as a young mother embarking on her first big equal rights case.

Also out this week is Liam Neeson's latest revenge thriller Cold Pursuit. While the Irish actor is known for kicking butt in action franchises like Taken, this remake of a Norwegian film is a cut above the rest.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

On The Basis of Sex (M)

The inspiring origin story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a passionate young lawyer who dedicates herself to ending gender discrimination when she takes on a ground-breaking case in 1975.

Why you should see it: This well-acted biopic delves into RBG's incredible life and career as much as it can in the time allowed but you can imagine a whole series based on her incredible achievements.

Cold Pursuit (MA 15+)

A snow plow driver seeks revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son. Based on the 2014 Norwegian film.

Why you should see it: Any fans of the 2014 Norwegian film In Order of Disappearance, on which this is based, will be pleasantly surprised by the quality of this Liam Neeson-helmed remake. Read the interview with Liam Neeson.

Escape Room (M)

Six strangers find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to survive.

Why you should see it: This film is thrilling and entertaining, but fans of the genre will note that it doesn't explore its premise as much as it could.

Continuing

Ben is Back (M)

Ben Burns returns home from rehab to his unsuspecting family one fateful Christmas Eve. His wary mother Holly welcomes her beloved son's return, but soon learns he is still very much in harm's way.

Why you should see it: An incandescent central performance by Julia Roberts lights up this tale of love and addiction. Read the review.

The Front Runner (M)

This film follows the rise and fall of Senator Hart, who captured the imagination of young voters and was considered the front runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination when his campaign was sidelined by the story of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice.

Why you should see it: What should have been a compelling drama, starring Hugh Jackman, doesn't analyse its subject matter as deeply, or impartially, as it could. Read the review.

The Hate U Give (M)

Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and stand up for what's right.

Why you should see it: Just when you thought YA literature was in danger of disappearing down a dystopian black hole comes a game-changing coming-of-age story told from the perspective of a young African-American woman. Read the review.

Green Book (M)

Tony Lip, a working-class Italian-American bouncer, takes on a job as a chauffeur for Dr. Don Shirley, a highly-educated African-American classical pianist, on a two-month tour of concert venues in the racially charged deep south.

Why you should see it: The chemistry of Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali anchor this smooth-running comedy drama. Read the review.

The Mule (M)

A 90-year-old horticulturist and WWII veteran is caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.

Why you should see it: Don't expect an in-depth look at the drug trade. Based on an amazing true story, Clint Eastwood's latest effort as director and star is clunky but enjoyable.

Dragon Ball Super ­- The Movie: Broly (PG)

Goku and Vegeta face their deadliest challenge yet when they experience the power and might of an unknown Saiyan named Broly.

Why you should see it: This fast-paced film delivers just want long-time Dragon Ball fans want. Newbies may feel a bit lost but it's still colourful and entertaining.

Mary Queen of Scots (MA 15+)

Mary Stuart's attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.

Why you should see it: What, on paper, sounds like a great period drama comes off more like a 16th Century chick flick which doesn't hold much of a candle to The Favourite. Read the review.

Glass (M)

Security guard David Dunn uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has twenty-four personalities.

Why you should see it: This long-awaited final chapter in M. Night Shyamalan's comic book trilogy brings together three big names for an epic final showdown. Read the interview with Samuel L Jackson.

The Kid Who Would Be King (PG)

Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies to take on the wicked enchantress Morgana.

Why you should see it: This charming, family-friendly adventure breaks free of the constraints of more traditional adaptations to create an inventive, modern quest. Read the review.

Instant Family (PG)

A couple find themselves in over their heads when they foster three children.

Why you should see it: There's an appealing, lived-in quality to this accessible family comedy starring Australia's Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg. Read the review.