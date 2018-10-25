What's on the big screen this week

NOT everyone in Australia may be on board the Halloween train, but it will be hard to escape the American holiday at the cinemas.

Three of this week's major releases are themed around everything trick or treat, the biggest of which being Blumhouse Productions' reboot of the Halloween franchise.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes face to face with Michael Myers 40 years after the infamous babysitter murders.

Also out this week are the Goosebumps sequel Haunted Halloween and Ghost Stories, which stars Martin Freeman as a sceptic who investigates three unexplained cases.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Halloween (MA 15+)

Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield, Illinois to finish what he started with Laurie Strode, who narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Why you should see it: This sequel wipes the slate clean for the franchise, and rightly so,allowing the filmmakers to get back to some very bloody basics. Read the interview with Jason Blum.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG)

Slappy is back to wreak more havoc this Halloween in a new family adventure based on R.L. Stine's 400 million-selling series of books.

Why you should see it: There's enough to entertain the little ones, but unfortunately this sequel is a shadow of the original.

Ghost Stories (M)

Professor Phillip Goodman, a sceptic of the supernatural, embarks on a terrifying trip after finding a file with details of three unexplained cases of apparitions.

Why you should see it: This film cleverly plays tricks will the horror genre's well-worn tropes while managing to produce some genuine scares.

Beautiful Boy (MA 15+)

Based on two memoirs, this is a portrait of a family's unwavering love and commitment to each other in the face of their son's addiction and his attempts at recovery.

Why you should see it: Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet have great chemistry in this deeply moving story, which is not for the faint of heart.

Continuing

A Star is Born (M)

A musician helps a young singer and actress find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral.

Why you should see it: Director and star Bradley Cooper and pop star Lady Gaga bring this story, now in its fourth incarnation, into the 21st century with a chart-topping original soundtrack. Read the interview with Cooper.

1% (MA 15+)

This modern-day take on Macbeth follows Paddo, heir to the throne of the Copperheads MC who must assume the mantle whilst club leader Knuck does time in jail.

Why you should see it: This Aussie biker movie, written by star Matt Nable and directed by debut feature filmmaker Stephen MCCallum, is like Sons of Anarchy turned up to 11. Read the review.

First Man (M)

A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong, and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

Why you should see it: This is one of the best films of the year so far, tackling a momentous and well-known event from a very personal angle. Read the review.

Bad Times at the El Royale (MA 15+)

Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption - before everything goes to hell.

Why you should see it: The film's mash-up of styles - ranging from B-movie to mystery to dark comedy - is entertaining but not a complete success. There are some solid performances and this is certainly Chris Hemsworth at his sexiest. Read the review.

In Like Flynn (MA 15+)

This biopic, based on Errol Flynn's early autobiography Beam Ends, depicts the days he was an adventurer, opium smuggler, gambler, street fighter, womaniser and gold prospector.

Why you should see it: This Aussie project feels more like a TV pilot than a feature film and leaves a lot of questions unanswered. Read the review.

Venom (M)

When Eddie Brock acquires the powers of a symbiote, he will have to release his alter-ego 'Venom' to save his life.

Why you should see it: If there's anyone who can tackle the internal conflict of one of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and hard-core characters, then it's Tom Hardy. Read the review.