What's on the big screen this week

AS Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Incredibles 2 continue to battle it out for box office supremacy, a family favourite returns just in time for the school holidays.

Dracula and his monster pack are back in the third Hotel Transylvania film, Summer Vacation. This time they're leaving the hotel behind to go cruising and there's a new love interest for Drac.

This is colourful film for the little ones, with a few jokes thrown in there for the parents.

Also out this week is the sequel to the cross-border drug drama Sicario and the survival drama Adrift, which stars Shailene Woodley as a woman who sails into a cyclone.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (MA 15+)

Sicario: Day of the Soldado trailer: Josh Brolin stars in this action sequel.

The drug war on the US-Mexico border has escalated as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border. To fight the war, federal agent Matt Graver re-teams with the mercurial Alejandro.

Why you should see it: This sequel leaves the men to get down and dirty. While it may lack some of the twists of its predecessor, it's bloody and thrilling viewing. Read the review.

Adrift (M)

Adrift trailer: Adrift, starring Shailene Woodley, takes you as close to the eye of a cyclone as you want to get.

A young woman sails into the eye of a hurricane to save the man she loves.

Why you should see it: This film is an awe-inspiring mix of survival drama and romance featuring an impressive performance by Shailene Woodley. Read the review.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monster Vacation (PG)

Mavis surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise and the rest of Drac's Pack cannot resist going along. But once they leave port, romance arises when Dracula meets the mysterious ship Captain, Ericka. Now it's Mavis' turn to play the overprotective parent.

Why you should see it: Expect more of the same family-friendly monster humour as Adam Sandler and the gang reunite for a third outing, this time playing on cruising clichés. Read the interview with Fran Drescher.

Continuing

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (M)

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom trailer: Chris Pratt again stars in one of the most anticipated movies of 2018.

When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.

Why you should see it: There is so much action packed into this sequel to the franchise reboot, Jurassic World, that you'll certainly get your money's worth of sharp teeth and claws, chase scenes and dino-on-dino showdowns. The plot's a bit far-fetched though, so make sure to bring your imagination. Read the review.

Brothers' Nest (MA 15+)

Brothers Nest: Long awaited follow up film from the director of Kenny.

Two brothers arrive at the family home intent on murdering their stepfather Roger. Terry and Jeff's motive is simple: killing their step-dad will render their dying Mother's plan to change her will in his favour redundant.

Why you should see it: Clayton Jacobson directs and stars alongside his brother Shane in this dark comedy about family loyalties and deep-seated sibling rivalries. It's a welcomed reunion of the duo, 12 years after the success of Kenny. Read the review.

Incredibles 2 (PG)

Incredibles 2 trailer: Holly Hunter returns as Elastigirl in Pixar sequel.

Bob Parr (Mr Incredible) is left to care for Jack-Jack while Helen (Elastigirl) is out saving the world.

Why you should see it: It's been 14 long years since The Incredibles made their debut, and won two Oscars, but the wait has been worth it with returning director Brad Bird hitting all the right marks in this sequel. Read the review.

Upgrade (MA 15+)

Upgrade trailer: Aussie made sci-fi thriller.

When Grey, a self-identified technophobe, has his world turned upside down, his only hope for revenge is an experimental computer chip implant called Stem.

Why you should see it: This great Aussie sci-fi thriller punches well above its weight and budget and is a refreshing change from the CGI blockbusters dominating our screens. Read the interview with director Leigh Whannell.

Tag (M)

Tag trailer: Based on a true story of a group of friends that have been playing tag for over 30 years.

A small group of former classmates organize an elaborate, annual game of tag that requires some to travel all over the country.

Why you should see it: While this adults-only, crude comedy is the latest in a string of such films Hollywood has been pumping out lately, it's rather funny.

The Leisure Seeker (M)

The Leisure Seeker: Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland star as a runaway couple.

Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland star as a runaway couple going on an unforgettable trip in the faithful old RV they call The Leisure Seeker.

Why you should see it: The Leisure Seeker squanders the considerable acting talent of its two stars with a predictable script that doesn't really do or say much.

Hereditary (MA 15+)

Hereditary trailer: Australia's Toni Collette stars in what is being talked of as the scariest movie ever.

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited as it slowly destroys everything they know.

Why you should see it: This is one scary movie and it stars our very own Toni Collette. Read the review.

Ocean's 8 (M)

Debbie Ocean gathers a crew to attempt an impossible heist at New York City's yearly Met Gala.

Why you should see it: This Ocean's Eleven spin-off is fun and boasts a talented cast, but it's let down by some big plot holes. Read the review.