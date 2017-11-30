What's on the big screen this week

THE Avengers will need all their strength and super powers to battle Thanos.

YOU'D have to be living under a rock to have not heard about this week's big new film, Avengers: Infinity War.

The film stars an A-list cast so big you could get through an entire tub of popcorn just watching the credits scroll by.

While its Anzac Day release has been labelled by some as a grubby cash grab, Infinity War is set to dominate the box office regardless.

The exciting thing for Marvel fans is that this super-size superhero epic, which brings all of the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange and more together for the first time, doesn't play it safe.

This film will be dissected by fans and reviews for weeks to come.

Also out this week is the documentary Gurrumul, which explores the life and career of the late indigenous artist Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Avengers: Infinity War (M)

Avengers Infinity Wars trailer: The first trailer for Marvel blockbuster featuring bad guy Thanos and just about everyone else.

The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Why you should see it: Marvel has taken some big risks with this film in which no superhero is safe as Thanos proves to be a formidable foe. Read the review.

Gurrumul (PG)

Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu (1971 - 2017), also referred to since his death as Dr G Yunupingu, was an Indigenous Australian musician. He sang stories of his land both in Yol?u languages such as G lpu, Gumatj or Djambarrpuynu, and in English. He was formerly a member of Yothu Yindi, and later Saltwater Band. He was the most commercially successful Aboriginal Australian musician at the time of his death. contributed

Celebrated by audiences at home and abroad, indigenous artist Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu was one of the most important and acclaimed voices to ever come out of Australia. Blind from birth, he found purpose and meaning through songs and music inspired by his community and country on Elcho Island in far North East Arnhem Land.

Why you should see it: With his posthumous album topping the ARIA chart just this past week, this stirring and soulful tribute to the singer is a must-see for music lovers. Read about the album.

Continuing

I Feel Pretty (M)

I Feel Pretty trailer: Latest comedy from Amy Schumer

After a freak accident, Renee wakes up to a completely new reflection, believing she is now the most beautiful woman in the world. With a newfound confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly.

Why you should see it: Amy Schumer always has her funny moments, but this film hits you over the head with the same joke. Overall, it's just not that funny. Read the review.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society (M)

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society trailer: Wartime Guernsey is the setting for this film based on a popular book.

A writer forms an unexpected bond with the residents of Guernsey Island in the aftermath of World War II when she decides to write a book about their experiences during the war.

Why you should see it: This charming British film tells a fascinating, but little-known story - along with a heart-warming romance - and Lily James's Juliet is easy to fall in love with. Read the review.

Super Troopers 2 (MA 15+)

Super Troopers 2 trailer: The Super troopers are back.

When an international border dispute arises between the US and Canada, the Super Troopers are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area.

Why you should see it: There are some old jokes that you've heard before, but for the most part this sequel is hilarious and entertaining. Read the review.

Continuing

Rampage (M)

Rampage trailer: The Rock saves the world again in this latest action adventure.

When a rogue genetic experiment turns a gentle ape into a raging monster, primatologist Davis Okoye teams with a genetic engineer to secure an antidote.

Why you should see it: Big monsters, silly action and Dwayne Johnson's irresistible on-screen charm make this video game adaptation just fun enough to watch. Read the review.

Isle of Dogs (PG)

Isle of Dogs trailer: Director Wes Anderson returns to the animated genre with this story of abandoned dogs in future Japan.

When the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, 12-year-old Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog Spots.

Why you should see it: Director Wes Anderson has created one of his most quirky and finely detailed worlds yet in this wonderfully scrappy underdog tale. Read the review.

Truth or Dare (M)

Truth or Dare trailer: A new entry in the "do it or die" horror genre.

A harmless game of truth or dare among friends turns deadly when someone - or something - begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse the dare.

Why you should see it: This horror film may be from the producer of Get Out but it's not nearly as inventive. If you're after cheap scares and some dialogue that's so bad it may be good, then this is your movie. Read the review.

A Quiet Place (M)

A Quiet Place trailer: Husband and wife, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt team up in this sci fi thriller where the slightest noise brings death.

A family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

Why you should see it: Star and director John Krasinksi is in fine form in this nerve-jangling twist on an alien apocalypse in which barely a line of dialogue is spoken. Read the review.