What's better than eating at Guzman y Gomez?

WHILE diners are excited at the prospect of Guzman y Gomez's imminent opening for the food, those looking for a new career will be keen to hear that jobs at the rapidly growing fast food company are now open.

The company is looking to hire up to 45 staff for the new drive-through and dine in Mexican restaurant located at the corner of the Pacific Highway and Cook Drive.

The positions are casual and include Sales and Food Preparation roles, Food Preparation, Head Cook and Cook.

Apart from the burritos, tacos and nachos, the Coffs Harbour Guzman y Gomez store will serve Mexican beers and margaritas, so an RSA is required for the sales roles.

Applications are open via the Guzman y Gomez website and interviews will be conducted on Wednesday September 27.

A spokesperson for GYG said all applicants will be contacted via email.

Construction of the Coffs Harbour Guzman y Gomez store is now well under way, with opening expected in late November.