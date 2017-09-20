22°
News

What's better than eating at Guzman y Gomez?

JOBS OPEN: The Guzman y Gomez Coffs Harbour store is hiring
JOBS OPEN: The Guzman y Gomez Coffs Harbour store is hiring Melissa Martin
Melissa Martin
by

WHILE diners are excited at the prospect of Guzman y Gomez's imminent opening for the food, those looking for a new career will be keen to hear that jobs at the rapidly growing fast food company are now open.

The company is looking to hire up to 45 staff for the new drive-through and dine in Mexican restaurant located at the corner of the Pacific Highway and Cook Drive.

The positions are casual and include Sales and Food Preparation roles, Food Preparation, Head Cook and Cook.

Apart from the burritos, tacos and nachos, the Coffs Harbour Guzman y Gomez store will serve Mexican beers and margaritas, so an RSA is required for the sales roles.

Applications are open via the Guzman y Gomez website and interviews will be conducted on Wednesday September 27.

A spokesperson for GYG said all applicants will be contacted via email.

Construction of the Coffs Harbour Guzman y Gomez store is now well under way, with opening expected in late November.

Topics:  coffs harbour drive-through guzman y gomez jobs

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Haynes set to captain Australia in Ashes

Haynes set to captain Australia in Ashes

WHEN the Southern Stars battle it out in Coffs Harbour for the Women's Ashes against the old enemy, Rachael Haynes is set to be the stand-in skipper.

Kangaroo filmed paddling out to surf

A kangaroo powers against the incoming tide at Moonee Beach enthralling beachgoers.

Video of a kangaroo taking a dip in Moonee Creek

Jetty on Coffs Creek burnt

Chris Horton inspects what's left of the timber jetty and looks in vain for missing gear.

Vandals lit fire, stole fishing gear

Paramedics issue warning after tools cause 'saw' point

SAW AND SORRY: A man who cut his leg with a chainsaw at Moonee Beach (not pictured) was one of 49 tool-related injuries paramedics responded to across NSW from July to September.

Man cuts leg with chainsaw at Moonee Beach

Local Partners