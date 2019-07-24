Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eliza and Georgia on their phones. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
Eliza and Georgia on their phones. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
Offbeat

What your phone habits reveal about your personality

by SUSIE O’BRIEN
24th Jul 2019 7:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

People who are extroverted, friendly or neurotic use their mobile phones differently, a new study shows.

In a world-first study, RMIT University computer scientists used movement tracking devices and phone activity data to show that people from five main personality groups have distinct phone habits.

Assessing the intensity of use and diversity and regularity of calls, they found:

- Extroverts have random phone use patterns, often meeting up with different people and taking up unplanned options;

- Agreeable people are busier on their phones on weekends and weekday evenings than others;

- Conscientious people don't often contact the same people regularly;

- Neurotic females check their phones late into the night while neurotic males do the opposite.

- Inventive and curious people make fewer phone calls.

Eliza and Georgia on their phones. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
Eliza and Georgia on their phones. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

The researchers found males and females had different patterns of personality traits, with women appearing more sensitive and emotional than men. Men were more curious and women were more cautious. The study also found compassionate and friendly females made more outgoing calls than other people.

Computer scientist Dr Flora Salim said adding accelerometer movement data improved the ability to predict personality types on the basis on phone usage.

"Activity like how quickly or how far we walk, or when we pick up our phones up during the night, often follows patterns and these patterns say a lot about our personality type," she said.

The study's lead author, PhD student Nan Gao, said the findings could be used to better target online dating matches, advertising and social media friend recommendations.

"The most exciting part is what we can learn about ourselves," Ms Gao said.

The study, which was based on a US data set of 52 people, was published in the IEEE Computer journal.

 

 

Susan.obrien@news.com.au

editors picks mobile phones personality technology

Top Stories

    Not so humble move for local homewares business

    premium_icon Not so humble move for local homewares business

    News Two homeware stores have closed their doors recently, but another is bucking the trend and moving to a larger premises.

    EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    News WE'VE asked the coaches to come up with the best players from 2019.

    Man wanted over aggravated break and enter

    Man wanted over aggravated break and enter

    Crime 27-year-old frequents Goonellabah, North Lismore and The Channon

    MP calls for immediate action on Coffs’ youth unemployment

    premium_icon MP calls for immediate action on Coffs’ youth unemployment

    News MP calls on government to address Coffs youth unemployment crisis.