What your Group 2 side needs to do to play finals in 2019

FINAL BURST: Sawtell Panthers centre Chris Watkins has a carry. The Panthers will be hoping to maintain their third spot for the remainder of the season. Sam Flanagan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The 2019 Group 2 rugby league season has gone like a tracer bullet so far, with just six rounds of the regular season left.

With eight matches for each club in the books, it's time to take a look at how they're placed and what they'll have to do to play finals football.

Coffs Harbour Comets (14pts): They say it's a sign of a good team if they can win when they're off the boil. If so the rest of the competition should be frightened as the Comets are seven from eight and co-coach Vaughn Dawes believes his side still haven't strung together two good halves of football.

Grafton Ghosts (12pts): Would be top of the table if not for an unregistered player debacle. Have had their injury concerns but are still well placed. The powerhouse will want nothing less than a top-two finish from here.

Sawtell Panthers (10pts): Could be equal second if not for a heartbreaking one point loss to South Grafton. Four of their last six games are at home and coach Garry Stevenson will expect his troops to at least maintain third position come finals.

South Grafton Rebels (8pts): The Rebels are arguably the competition's hottest team at the moment having won four from their last five. They'll back themselves to chase down the Panthers if they can keep their discipline in check over the last six weeks.

Macksville Sea Eagles (8pts): Last year's fairytale side have shown they are no easy beats in 2019. Currently on a three game skid, the Sea Eagles need to find their winning mojo quickly if they want to hold onto a finals position.

Woolgoolga Seahorses (6pts): The Seahorses have put themselves in every contest bar one this year but they'll need to start converting gritty performances into two competition points over the last six weeks. They've lost three games by eight points or less in 2019.

Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies (3pts): The Magpies have shown a lot of ticker this year, their first back in first grade. Finals is out of the question baring a miracle but you can be certain captain-coach Daniel Tempest will be getting his men to compete on every play for the remainder of the year.

Orara Valley Axemen (3pts): 2019 has been one to forget to forget for the Axemen. After losing key players in the off season and struggling with injuries for the entirety of the campaign, the side look like they might limp to the finish line. It's been a big fall from grace after finishing second in 2018.