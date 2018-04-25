What your barista has bean meaning to say

COFFEE BREAK: Fat Frog barista Liam Gooda in his natural habitat behind the machine.

COFFEE BREAK: Fat Frog barista Liam Gooda in his natural habitat behind the machine. Tamera Francis

FAT Frog know how to brew a good cup of coffee, I'd like to say we sat down to talk with barista James Gooda, but the reality was he was too bust to take a seat.

Mr Gooda has worked at the Cannonvale's much loved cafe for one year but has been serving brews for a living on and off for 15 years now.

A long way from the Mt Martha milk bar where this Melbournites coffee creating days begun

"I love it's fun, you meet alot of people and free coffee,” he said.

On average the cafe grinds through 40kg of beans a week, serving up on average 250 cups a day.

Not much that bugs this chilled out barista, not even your unique coffee order believe it or not, but like most young lads he's not a fan of cleaning.

"I hate cleaning the machine, it's just not my thing but its got to be done,” he said.

"The possibilities are unlimited we can make whatever your imagination desires.

The tallest order he's recently made was infact a large, half skinny half normal milk latte with five equals and a quarter cold milk ontop, "that was a good one”, he said.

"You've just got to laugh about those kind of orders and wonder what they taste like.

"Coffee has come a long way since the cappuccino with a big scoop of froth on top.”

- Don't be scared to ask for creative coffees "we'd rather you get what you want.”

-