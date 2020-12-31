What you read (and what I wish you read) in 2020

More than ever, what we write is being influenced by hard data on what people on the Coffs Coast are willing to read, pay for and stay for. So here are a handful of stories I wrote which garnered the most attention.

Then there are a few of my own favourites, stories which I found particularly interesting or fun to write but perhaps weren't received as enthusiastically as I had hoped!

WHAT YOU READ

Courtlists

Publishing daily court lists has been a topic of considerable debate across newsrooms but one thing is for sure - people love them. The appeal of seeing your own or someone you know's name in the paper is alive and well.

The scene of a crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.

Horror smash leaves three teens seriously injured

The headline says it all, this was an extremely lucky escape for a group of teenagers who crashed in Nana Glen. The images from the crash site are truly horrifying.

Thousands of dope plants seized in massive raids near Coffs

If there is one thing people love doing more than smoking weed it must be reading about police finding lots of it in their local area. And the footage of police burning millions of dollars worth of dope NEVER gets old.

An artists impression of Mission Australia's planned social housing development on Duke St, Coffs Harbour. Construction of the 40 one-bedroom apartments in due to commence later this year.

REVEALED: $8.6m social housing plans for Coffs

Housing was a huge issue in 2020 and will no doubt continue to be for years to come. This story about a unique social housing unit block smack bang in the heart of Coffs Harbour naturally attracted a lot of attention.

REVEALED: The locals who will steer jetty transformation

Proving how much people care about the long awaited Coffs Harbour Jetty Precinct redevelopment, the announcement of who would sit on the advisory panel was a hit.

The furore which followed an entertaining press conference featuring a surprise retirement living plan kept the story going.

MY FAVOURITES OF 2020

This stretch of Coramba Road approaching the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery in Karangi has become notorious for single vehicle crashes in the wet. There have been at least six since September 2019 and on most occasions they end up in the ditch outside Tamara Haldon's property. Photo: Tim Jarrett

'I don't want my children to be the first responders'

This was a story I had been wanting to write ever since I moved to the Orara Valley. It is truly incredible how many people have crashed on this section of road at Karangi and it is a wonder no one has died there.

When I came to The Advocate I knew it would only be a matter of time before I would get a chance to write about yet another car going into the ditch, but speaking to Tamara Haldon helped hit home how serious this issue is.

BE HEALTHIER: MP's health system fix - Perhaps one of those 'guess you had to be there' moments, watching an MP tell an incoming crop of nurses that problems with the health system were less about staffing levels and more about people not looking after themselves was good fun.

It got better when Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis then proceeded to rule out regulating the junk food industry to curb obesity and type-2 diabetes - the very things he said were putting pressure on the system - because "we don't want to be in people's heads controlling what they do". As you were then, nurses.

For extra reading, have a look at our discussion on regulating the sugar industry in the heart of a sugar cane region.

John and Donna Hall at their home in Coutts Crossing. John has spearheaded a croquet day for people living with dementia and their carers.

Dementia diagnosis sparks croquet crusade

Dementia is an issue particularly close to my heart and talking to Donna and John Hall talk about the profound affect playing croquet had on Donna after her dementia diagnosis was pretty special. And hearing of John's commitment to building dementia-inclusive events in was equally inspiring, as was seeing them in action.

It's an issue few people are willing to talk about and I am supremely thankful to the Hall's for talking so openly about their experience to me.

'Nothing to lose': Industrial land shortage triggers action

One of those decisions which could have serious ramifications in years to come, councillors voted to ignore advice from Coffs Harbour City Council staff and Department of Planning Industry and Environment to keep the industrial dream alive in parts of North Boambee Valley.

While it must be hard dealing with land shortages in the LGA, leaving yourself open to potentially increasing flood risk in a catchment which includes your regional hospital could be considered a bit of a gamble.

20 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020, selling for $1.43m. Photo: realestate.com.au

$2M PLUS: The 5 most luxurious homes on the market

Sarcastically reviewing luxury real estate was not something I ever thought I would get the opportunity to do but it has certainly been fun.

This $2m home story was followed up with a wrap of the luxury properties which actually sold in 2020, giving me another opportunity to venture into a topic I know absolutely nothing about.

DRUG LAWS: MP keeps 'open mind' on reform

If there is one thing I love, it's philosophical discussions over 'big picture' social reforms.

What was heartening about this discussion was hearing Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh admit he didn't know whether he agreed in principal to the concept of de-penalisation. Why? Because he later explained he was willing to listen to the arguments for and against it.

As someone (myself) who is on the record as being a proponent of drug law reform, hearing anything beyond vehement opposition based on tired arguments about "sending the wrong message" is refreshing.

But time will tell if there really is a change in the offing.