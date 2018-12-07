What you need to know about salt water fishing

Be sure to know bag limits and sizes before heading out for a fish.

WITH the Solitary Islands in our backyard, it's no surprise fishing and boating are popular pastimes for locals and visitors on the Coffs Coast.

Although it might sound fun to head out and cast a line, it's important to know where sanctuary zones are and bag and size limits.

For every species of fish, there is a legal size and bag limit to ensure a healthy population remains.

Daily bag limits are one of the key tools for managing recreational fishing and are typically put in place for a number of biological and social reasons.

Popular fish species caught on the Coffs Coast include mahi mahi, flathead, mangrove jack and snapper.

Mahi mahi have a bag limit of 10 and must be more than 60cm with only one greater than 110cm.

There's a limit of 10 flathead longer than 36cm with only one larger than 70cm.

There is no size limit for mangrove jack but the bag limit is five.

Snapper have a bag limit of 10 and must be more than 30cm.

The overall measurement of a fish, whether it is fork or round tailed, is taken from the snout on the upper jaw to the end of the tail.