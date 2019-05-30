What you need to know about backyard fires

Fire permits are required to light fires at any time of the year.

BUSHFIRE danger period might be over but it doesn't mean the risk of fire is.

Residents living in urban areas of Coffs Harbour are bring reminded a fire permit is required to light fires at any time of the year

Fire and Rescue NSW Coffs Harbour Station Officer Sally Foote said residents living within town boundaries must comply with a different set of regulations than people living on rural properties.

Station Officer Foote said most local councils on the Mid North Coast have a no burn policy.

"This is a year-round requirement for urban areas and is not influenced by the end of the Bushfire Danger Period,” she said.

This policy also applies to residents of Coramba and Nana Glen townships.

Station Officer Foote said residents wishing to burn off green waste in urban areas first need to obtain approval from their local council, before obtaining and fire permit from their nearest FRNSW fire station.

"Residents are provided with green bins for the removal of clippings and green waste, so there should be minimal need to burn off waste in urban areas," she said.

"However residents can apply to Council to burn dry vegetation by filling out the Burning in Residential Area application form and paying a $220 application fee.

"People are permitted to have a woodfired barbecue and recreational fires for heating, provided they use dry seasoned timber to minimize smoke.

"Importantly people are not permitted to burn domestic waste in urban areas where a garbage service is available. Burning rubbish causes smoke, a foul odour and is bad for the environment.

Station Officer Foote warned that FRNSW firefighters could extinguish any unauthorised fires in urban areas and councils could issue fines to offenders.

For more information on fire restrictions and permits in urban areas, visit coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au or fire.nsw.gov.au

