What you can watch on the Binge streaming app
The sassy sister act to Kayo, Binge offers more than 10,000 hours of premium drama, lifestyle and reality entertainment, as well as new release movies and an unrivalled back catalogue of cult classic films and TV series.
Many of the best and most talked about TV shows around the world today will stream on Binge, including Succession, Westworld, Breeders, Mrs America and The Outsider.
It will be home to acclaimed drama, including Big Little Lie s, Chernobyl, The Wire, Band Of Brothers and The Sopranos, with more HBO titles to come after Foxtel signed an exclusive distribution deal with the studio's parent company, WarnerMedia, earlier this month.
The deal guarantees Foxtel first-rights in Australia to the hotly-anticipated reboot of Gossip Girl; The Flight Attendant, a sexy murder mystery created and starring, Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco; as well as Nicole Kidman's upcoming thriller, The Undoing.
The ad-free on demand content will cost $10 per month (to access one stream in SD), $14 (2 streams in HD) and $18 (4 streams in HD). Customers can sign-up at www.binge.com.au from Monday, May 25.
HIT SHOWS
Game of Thrones
Chernobyl
The Wire
Sopranos
Ballers
Sex and the City
Battlestar Galactica
Entourage
Americans
Mr Robot
The Walking Dead
From the Earth to the Moon
Halt and Catch Fire
Band of Brothers
Fosse/Verdon
Big Love
Devil's Playground
The Leftovers
Strike Back
Secret City
Six Feet Under
The Knock
The Newsroom
True Blood
Homeland
COMEDY
Seinfeld
The Office
Curb Your Enthusiasm
30 Rock
Bored to Death
Parks and Recreation
Eastbound and Down
VEEP
Flight of the Conchords
The Comedians
Superstore
The Nanny
Silicon Valley
Frasier
Pacific Heat
Enlightened
Divorce
Avenue 5
Getting On
Animals.
The League
Little Britain USA
The Brink
Crashing
Future Man
RECENT HITS
Westworld
Succession
Breeders
Watchmen
DEVS
Barry
Atlanta
Insecure
Batwoman
The Righteous Gemstones
Doom Patrol
Castle Rock
The War of the Worlds
Empire
His Dark Materials
Fear The Walking Dead
American Horror Story
What We Do In The Shadows
Snowfall
Mr. Mercedes
Mr Inbetween
Mayans
Bit Little
Lies
A Discovery of Witches
Mrs America
CRIME
True Detective
NCIS
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Blue Bloods
SOA
The Night Of
NCIS: Los Angeles
CSI: Miami
Magnum P.I.
Hawaii Five-O
Boardwalk Empire
NCIS New Orleans
Law & Order: Criminal Intent
Burden of Truth
Silent Witness
Homicide: Hours To Kill
Wire In the Blood
Homicide: Hunter
Ted Bundy: Serial Monster
Deadly Deception
Elementary
The Blood Pact
Cover Story
Sharp Objects
Banshee
REAL LIFE DRAMA
The Real Housewives of Melbourne
The Real Housewives of Cheshire
Botched
The Real Housewives of New York City
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Dr Pimple Popper
90 Day Fiance
Project Runway
Shahs of Sunset
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Below Deck
Vanderpump Rules
INTERESTING PEOPLE
Big Rig Warriors
Forged in Fire
Hero Ink
Knight Fight
Alone The Arctic
American Pickers
Mountain Men
Ghost Hunters
Highway Thru Hell
Outback Truckers
Throttle Rockets
Highway Patrol
LIFESTYLE
Grand Designs
The Great British Bake Off
Million Dollar Listings New York
Making It
Grand Designs: House of the Year
Escape to River Cottage
The Hotel Inspector
Property Brothers: Forever Home
Britain's Best Home Cook
George Clarke's Amazing Spaces
Extreme Cake Makers
Escape to the Chateau
Jamie & Jimmy' Food Fight Club
Ugly house to Lovely house: With George Clarke
Love It or List It
Tiny House Australia
Escape to the Chateau
Donna Hay: Fast, fresh, simple
Location, location, location
Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip
Nigella's Kitchen
BBQ Pitmasters
MasterChef Professionals
Great British Menu
Bill Granger's Tasty Weekends
OUR WORLD
Planet Earth
Planet Earth II
Blue Planet Revisited
Blue Planet II
Yellowstone
Frozen Planet
Africa
Dynasties
Life Story
Earth From Space
World's Greatest Shops
World's Greatest Palaces
Coast Australia
Earth's Natural Wonders
The Pacific: In The Wake of Captain Cook
Watergate
The Clinton Affair
A Royal Tour of the 20th Century
ACTION
The Dark Knight
Ocean's Eleven
The Usual Suspects
Black Hawk Down
Seven
Spider-Man
Gladiator
John Wick 3: Parabellum
Sherlock Holmes
Inglorious Basterds
Men in Black
Bad Boys
The Town
The Conjuring
The Talented Mr Ripley
Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol
300
The Bourne Identity
Total Recall
Snatch
Presumed Innocent
The Score
Troy
Collateral
The Mummy
Out of Sight
Sin City
Superman: The Movie
The Lost Boys
Ex Machine
The Thing
The Descent
In The Line of Fire
Collateral Damage
The Purge
Django Unchained
THE ESSENCE OF FILM
GoodFellas
Saving Private Ryan
Inception
Apocalypse Now
Taxi Driver
Interstellar
Good Will Hunting
Unforgiven
The Deer hunter
Dallas Buyers Club
The Shawshank Redemption
Fatal Attraction
American History X
There Will Be Blood
Moon
12 Years As A Slave
2001: A Space Odyssey
The Green Mile
The Prestige
Whiplash
A Beautiful Mind
Deliverance
Close Encounters of a Third Kind
Psycho
Zero Dark Thirty
Slumdog Millionaire
Confessions
THE FUNNY ONES
Anchorman
Spinal Tap
Bridesmaids
Animal House
Beetlejuice
The Big Lebowski
Tootsie
Billy Madison
Bad Santa
Elf
Kenny
National Lampoon's Vacation
The Cable Guy
Major-league
The Money Pit
The Dictator
In The Bruges
Galaxy Quest
Dumb and Dumber
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
ROMANCE
Focus
Bend It Like Beckham
A Knight's Tale
Fool's Gold
Crazy Stupid Live
Eat Pray Love
Hitch
Just Like Heaven
Knocked Up
Long Shot
Mamma Mia!
As Good As It Gets
Meet the Fockers
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Singer
Elizabethtown
Steel Magnolias
You've Got Mail
Bridget Jones' Baby
50 First Dates
About A Boy
Blended
Sleepless in Seattle
40 Days and 40 Nights
The Five-Year Engagement
How To Be Single
No Strings Attached
Couples Retreat
FAMILY MOVIES
Despicable Me
Back To The Future
Jurassic Park
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Ghostbusters
The Goonies
Hugo
Jumanji
How To Train Your Dragon 2
Hotel Transylvania
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Arthur Christmas
Rango
The Prince of Egypt
Rise of the Guardians
Tinton
Yogi Bear
Monster Island
The Giant King
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
The Cat In The Hat
The SpongeBob Square Pants Movie
Kung Fu Panda 2
The Iron Giant
COMING SOON
Friends
The Big Bang Theory
Gossip Girl
Lovecraft Country
The Flight Attendant
The West Wing
Trackers
Next
The Third Day
Stargirl
Noughts _ Crosses
Raised By Wolves
White House Farm
Scooby-Doo
CBeebies
Cartoon Network
Nick JR
Looney Tunes
McMillions
Originally published as What you can watch on the Binge streaming app