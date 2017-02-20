What would make renting better?

CHOICE, the National Association of Tenant Organisations and National Shelter has called for for governments to prioritise rental security and quality issues, not just housing affordability.

It follows the release of a national study which reveals widespread fear and discrimination faced by thousands of Australians tenants.

The key findings included:

- 83% of renters in Australia have no fixed-term lease or are on a lease less than 12 months long.

- 62% of people say they feel like they can't ask for changes.

- 50% of renters report experiencing discrimination when applying for a rental property.

- 50% of renters worried about being listed on a residential tenancy database.

"Tenants are often the last group to be asked about the housing challenges Australia faces,” National Shelter's Executive Officer Adrian Pisarski said.

"This research has tenants talking about their experiences of the system in a way that's not often considered in debates about housing.”

What do you think? What changes could be made to make renting more fair and housing more affordable? Leave your comment below.