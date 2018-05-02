What we'd tell ourselves as teenagers if we could
Don't care what other kids at school think of you, 'cause when you leave you will most likely never see them again.
Lydia Frisch
Don't start smoking, you idiot.
Justin Halstead
Don't let anyone tell you that you can't achieve your dream. Anything is possible. Just be prepared to work hard to get there.
Tanya Nielsen
Listen to your parents!
Bianca McGuigan
Stop caring what everyone thinks. Those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind.
Isabella Stokes
Don't be so hard on yourself. School is a stepping stone, a passion for something is where your dreams can become reality. If you love what you do, it's no longer just a job.
Ruth Damiani
If you could give one piece of advice to your teenage self - that may help other teens - what would it be?Posted by NewsMail on Friday, 8 May 2015
Growing up is a trap!
Luke King
1. Life is hard but it's harder when you're stupid. 2. Be yourself even if you have to stand alone.
Abbra Dee Sauer
Don't get in so much debt! It haunts you for life.
Aimee Boyd
Always question authority!
Serena Curnock
That thing you thought you would never need to learn in school - you will need it a lot - pay attention.
Molly Veronica Ormonde
Read Rich Dad Poor Dad... learn about the evolved economy.
Selina Williamson
Travel... Far and wide.
Helen Amos
Realise when you leave school when you get a job you won't start at the top and you can't have every thing right now. You will have to work and save.
Ian Stronach
Don't make rash decisions that you will live to regret.
Patti Holden
Wait.
Daphne Longford Banks
Don't get married at 16.
Kaylene Stone
Study hard and get a trade. It is something to fall back to in the future.
Wanda Glass
Don't waste your time on people that truly don't matter. Focus more on loving yourself and your body. Your older self will thank you for it... promise xx.
Jodie Hiscock
We got an overwhelming response when we asked our Facebookers what advice they'd have given their teenage selves... this is what some of you said: http://ow.ly/NnpQkPosted by NewsMail on Sunday, 24 May 2015
Believe in yourself! Your parents only know what they have learned. Never stop learning. There is an amazing world of really good souls who want the best for you... have a need and want to be one of them!
Selina Williamson
Don't smoke. It's not cool when it ruins your health and leaves you broke.
Charlotte Scheiwe
Love yourself.
Faye McGarry
You are not alone. Don't ever forget that!
Cheryl Smith
Study hard and don't get distracted with teenage angst. When you leave, high school politics are worthless to a good life.
Louise Lemon
People in your teenage years are very, very, very temporary.
Ashleigh Dunn
Don't worry about the cool kids, life will sort them out.
Frank Livingstone
Don't allow anyone to bully you! Stand up for yourself. Be strong enough to stop it! And have faith it will get better! it may feel like the world is ending, but it won't and it doesn't. A bully is showing their weakness not yours Xx.
Erin Larsen
Life is not a race. Buy property, not cars and bikes.
Garry Paterson
Dream big.
Patricia Brown
Believe in yourself. Follow your dreams and don't settle for less or second best. You deserve better.
Kayleen Connole
1. Don't always believe what people tell you. 2. Not everybody is your friend. 3. Always tell the truth, even if it hurts the person you like/love.
Kris Nelson
Take more interest in your political surrounds and make your vote count for your futures.
Stephen Beiger
Go with your gut feeling and don't be a follower be a leader in the right direction.
Donna Gutzke
Eat right, exercise and don't get a flat top haircut and bleach the top part.
Drew Weiss
Respect.
Eric Drabwell
Just keep doin' what you're doin'. You're awesome.
Matthew Fulcher
Question everything.
Lainey Ferrari
Listen to your Dad. He's right, he loves you and he'll be gone forever soon so make the most of your time together.
Paul Black
Life has good consequences and bad consequences as one will always answer to someone in some way or form. Just make certain that you always weigh up the consequences.
Moni Edwards
Enjoy your teenage years they go way too quick.
Lana Wallace
Do your school work, that's what important not boyfriends and girlfriends.
Nicole Bullock
Be bold, be brave, be confident.
Donna Keech
Don't be so quick to rush out and get a boyfriend. Finish school and enjoy your freedom. Never ever smoke, it's so hard to quit which I have for nearly two years. Don't settle for the first bloke who says he loves you, he really doesn't. I don't regret my kids, I love them to death, I just regret the decisions that I made. I wish I had waited.
Kerrie Murphy
Listen to reason and believe in yourself. Don't give in to peer pressure if you don't feel 100% about doing something.
Brenda Harris