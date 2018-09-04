Superyacht billionaire’s secret life

WITH an estimated fortune of more than $13 billion, Mexican mining tycoon Alberto Bailleres is one of the world's richest people.

His beloved Mayan Queen IV is worth about $200 million and is one of the largest - and most admired - superyachts in the world.

Australians caught a glimpse of the six-storey, 93m floating palace in 2011 when Mr Bailleres sailed her into Sydney, docking at Balmain against the spectacular backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Yet despite the vessel's fame and regular international tours, only a privileged few - including Australian model and crew member Sinead McNamara, who died on board last Friday in bizarre circumstances - have ever laid eyes on the inside.

"Not much is known about (Mayan Queen IV's) interior and there are no interior photos available," states the website superyachtfan.com.

"We do know the VIP suite has an 'invisible balcony' … a platform slides out from under the superstructure when needed, preserving the yacht's sleek lines."

Superyacht Mayan Queen IV at its berth in Balmain near the Sydney Harbour Bridge in 2011. Picture: Supplied

Like his prized boat, 84-year-old, married father-of-seven Mr Bailleres prefers to keep the details of his private life under wraps and is rarely photographed in public.

Ms McNamara's family members say the popular Instagram influencer had been working on the Mayan Queen IV for about four months.

Australian model and Mayan Queen IV crew member Sinead McNamara, 20 and Mexican billionaire Alberto Bailleres on whose boat she worked. Picture: Supplied

Mr Bailleres is believed to have spent the past few weeks holidaying with relatives on the boat but disembarked last Tuesday to fly home to Mexico City, leaving the crew to their own devices, according to local media.

Less than three days later, Ms McNamara was dead in what investigators suspect was a suicide but speculation has been rife on social media that she may have been involved in an accident or even foul play.

Officials at the Port of Argostoli have said that a crew member found the young woman unconscious and hanging from rope at the back of the vessel at around 2am on Friday.

Ms McNamara was raised in the NSW city of Port Macquarie but moved to Sydney for work five years ago. Picture: Instagram

Kefalonian Mantata reported crew members and the boat's doctor "tried for a long time to bring her back" before she was taken ashore in a comatose state and driven by ambulance to a hospital in Argostoli.

Doctors then decided to airlift her to a private hospital in Athens but she died during the helicopter flight.

The tragedy came as Ms McNamara's mother Kylie and sister Lauren were en route to join her in Greece for a holiday. They were reportedly told the news while in transit.

Australian model Sinead McNamara wrote a cryptic Instagram post two weeks before her death. Picture: Instagram

The young model had been looking forward to their visit, posting an upbeat message on social media just days before her death.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing big sister I could ever ask for, 5 days till I get to see you!!! Excitement is an ­understatement", she wrote.

Authorities in Port Argostoli grounded the Mayan Queen IV and its crew while they take witness statements and conduct forensic tests. Picture:

That post was in stark contrast to an earlier, cryptic message that appeared on Ms McNamara's Instagram page.

"My head is all over the shop today," she wrote, along with emojis of a volcano, a tornado and a needle with blood dripping from it.

Sharing an image of herself on a quad bike, she added: "Take me back to this where my only worry was not cracking my skull open."

Billionaire Alberto Bailleres is Mexico’s second richest man. Picture: Supplied

Mr Bailleres has so far stayed silent on the tragedy and remains holed up in his family mansion in Mexico City, according to Mexico News Daily.

The octogenarian is the country's second richest person, with an estimated net worth of US$9.6 billion ($A13.4 billion).

In addition to the $200m ($A140 million) Mayan Queen, Mr Bailleres also owns a Gulfstream G650 private jet, which he purportedly bought for more $US65 million ($A90 million.

The businessman inherited control of Grupo BAL, a conglomerate of Mexican companies involved in mining, trade, finance, agriculture and health, following the death of his politician father in 1967.

Most of his wealth is generated by Mexico's second largest mining company, Industrias Penoles, which produces 25,000kg of gold and 2.5 million kg of silver annually.

Mr Bailleres also owns El Palacio de Hierro, a chain of boutique stores where those in the money can pick up a hand-stitched designer bags for $US2400 ($A3300) or a US$25,000 ($A34,700) jewel-studded watch.

If you or someone you know needs help, please phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636.