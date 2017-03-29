WATCH: What was this driver thinking?

Near head-on Waterfall Way : A motorist has captured dash cam vision of a near head-on on Waterfall Way.

Cathi Duck's dash-cam vision of a another car's reckless manoeuvre right in front of her is still making her heart race.

Driving up Waterfall Way at 6pm last night Cathi was on her home to Dorrigo with her daughters in the car.

"We aren't normally on the road at that time but I had to go into Coffs to take my daughter to gymnastics."

There were double lines on the road and she was directly behind a truck as the climb up the mountain began. When she looked in her rear-view mirror she couldn't believe her eyes.

"I saw a car about three or four cars behind me pull out to overtake and I thought 'you idiot'," Cathi said.

"With a car coming from the opposite direction, he pulled out and tried to overtake us all. He swerved quickly to get between me and the truck and avoid the oncoming car then took off again past the truck.

"If he clipped me he would have sent me into the wall.

The incident happened on Waterfall Way between the two waterfalls near the new give way sign.

""I'm more shaken up about this morning now that I've had time to think about it.

"It's becoming a daily occurrence this reckless driving on the mountain, drivers think it's Mt Panorama.

If you can identify the light-coloured Subaru that was displaying p-plates please contact the Police Assistance Line 131444.