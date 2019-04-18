Man’s naked lunchtime CBD stroll

City Beat spies came across a nude gent wearing nothing but a baseball cap casually strolling down Eagle Street about 1:30pm Wednesday. Picture: Facebook

City Beat spies came across a nude gent wearing nothing but a baseball cap casually strolling down Eagle Street about 1:30pm Wednesday. Picture: Facebook

City Beat spies came across a totally nude gent wearing nothing but a baseball cap casually strolling down Eagle Street about 1:30pm Wednesday. Seriously.

Perhaps he was drunk or maybe he had lost a bet-or both.

Regardless, the starkers stunt prompted a few yelps and catcalls from astonished onlookers, not to mention a few quick pics later posted on social media.

Our somewhat overweight mystery streaker soon broke in to a slow jog as a he crossed at a traffic light before darting in to the lobby of the Riparian Plaza tower. You can't make this stuff up!

START ADANI

We've all seen plenty of those red stop-sign inspired "#Stop Adani'' logos splashed across placards, stickers and billboards.

Now someone backing the highly controversial Carmichael mega-mine and rail line has turned that protest on its head.

Picture by: Brett Lethbridge

Sentinel Property boss Warren Ebert (illustrated) took to the streets of Brisbane's CBD Wednesday with nearly a dozen of his employees, all of them clad in white T-shirts with a "#Start Adani'' logo coloured in the bright green of a go signal.

Staking out the high ground, Ebert claimed he was part of the "silent majority'' backing the $2 billion project and called on the State Government to provide more support to make it happen.

"This would lift the spirits of people in Townsville and throughout North Queensland," he said.

"This project will provide thousands of high paying jobs, not just one off handouts, for workers in a city where…the unemployment rate as of November was 8.8 per cent, compared to 6.2 per cent across the state.''

Sentinel Property boss Warren Ebert took to the streets of Brisbane’s CBD yesterday with nearly a dozen of his employees, all of them clad in white T-shirts with a “#Start Adani’’ logo coloured in the bright green of a go signal. Picture: Supplied

DENTAL DRILL

Is anyone thinking about the dentists as the bitter brawl tearing apart Smiles Inclusive intensifies?

Thirteen of the dental practitioners, or about a quarter of the Gold Coast group's national chain, have weighed in on the boardroom dispute between two rival camps.

Investors in dental group Smiles Inclusive don't have much to grin about

Infighting tearing apart Smiles Inclusive seems to be intensifying

In a letter to chairman David Usasz this week, they offered support for sacked CEO and founder Mike Timoney and former chairman David Herlihy, both of whom remain on the board and face fierce resistance in their effort to bring in new directors to resuscitate the struggling group.

Expressing "dismay at the events of the past month and disregard for basic governance,'' the dentists warn that "any further attempt to dilute the board of health-skilled representation will be vigorously challenged."

KNOWS NOTHING

Brisbane entrepreneur Jock Fairweather has tapped McGrathNicol's Jamie Harris and Anthony Connelly to wind up his Little Tokyo Two start up hub business and two related entities, the delightfully-named Happy Panda and Enjoyable Lifestyle Company.

Fairweather has already launched his next undertaking, a mentoring business dubbed Two Ventures supposedly in conjunction with his "legal and finance partner'' PEF Capital.

But PEF boss Stephen Arulogun, a struck-off chemist and ex-manager at Little Tokyo Two, told City Beat yesterday he wasn't consulted about the touted tie up and knows nothing about it.

That's probably a good thing too, as Arulogun studied law at QUT but can't act as a lawyer since he has no practising certificate. He also can't dispense financial advice since he has no license to do so.

File photo: Entrepreneur Jock Fairweather in Brisbane’s CBD in 2018. Picture: John Gass/AAP.

Arulogun told us he only provides management consulting advice at PEF, which he started after spending six months behind bars in 2012 after pleading guilty to a raft of charges, including possession of dangerous drugs.

You might recall Fairweather claimed that he had bought a Spring Hill property in 2014 to start Little Tokyo Two after pocketing a small fortune by selling his women's shoe business to a private equity group in Switzerland.

In fact, the property was acquired by his mother's investment company for $1.86 million.