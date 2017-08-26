What to expect on this romantic holiday

"BROWNIE points” are a hypothetical social currency, which can be acquired by doing good deeds, or earning favour in the eyes of another - often one's superior.

I do not know what the going rate is for brownie points, or whether they can be traded on the international Stock Exchange.

But what I do know is that after spending the ultimate romantic weekend for two at Port Douglas, my stock with my wife is looking rather, well, bullish.

It's a bright, warm tropical winter morning when we drive from Cairns to tropical North Queensland's world famous resort town, 45 minutes up the road, along the glorious Captain Cook Hwy.

With its twists and turns next to cliffs and golden sandy beaches, looking out to the island-dotted Coral Sea, this historic 70km route was recently voted by Lonely Planet as one of the world's "epic drives.”

By the time you reach Port Douglas, you are almost dismayed that you are not able to keep driving.

We check into QT Resort Port Douglas, where the moment you walk in, you know you are in for something more than just a typical resort experience.

At the entryway there is a stand where you can grab a free glass of homemade lemonade.

We are guided to our room, a spacious apartment villa with a view of the tropical garden at the rear of the resort. The interior is just as quirky as the décor throughout the property: next to our king-sized bed there is a silver pineapple that opens up to reveal a scented candle; black and white paddles are nailed to the wall, above a generously large couch; and minibar offers more than just booze - there is also gummi bears, a beach ball and thongs.

After settling in, we are treated to a couple's massage in QT's luxury day spa, SpaQ.

We had big plans to sample the cuisine at one of Port Douglas' award-winning restaurants, such as Flames of the Forest - an exclusive, intimate romantic experience where you dine in an actual rainforest on a six-course tropical menu under a silk-lined marquee highlighted by sparkling, hand-made crystal chandeliers. But the calming atmosphere keeps us within the resort grounds, and we go "sailing” on giant cushions in the pool and swim up to the bar to sip Pina Coladas and mojitos.

After all, it's a romantic getaway, and tonight being our last night we don't want our time getting away from us.