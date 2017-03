Floodwaters over the road at Bray St yesterday. The area will see between 50 to 100mm of rain today.

IT'S another wet day for the Coffs Coast, with heavy rain and a likely thunderstorm forecast.

According to the Bureau of Metereology the area will see between 50mm and 100mm of rain today, just after 102.2mm of rain was recorded between 9am and 3:30pm at Coffs Harbour's official airport gauge yesterday.

There is a likely chance a thunderstorm will hit the area in the afternoon and evening.

Winds are forecast to be light.

A second flood warning for Coffs Creek has been issued.