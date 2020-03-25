What the Queensland border closure means for NSW residents

Police will man road blocks to ensure Queensland’s border lockdown is adhered to. Picture: Adam Head

Tweed residents will be excluded from Queensland unless their visit is essential or for work under strict lockdown measures at the border - complete with police enforcement - issued by the Queensland Premier.

The Daily Telegraph understands Queensland authorities approached NSW about the possibility of shifting the border to the Tweed River, to move the Tweed hospital and shopping centre into NSW in order to make the arrangements easier for the state to police - but this was rejected.

After more than a day of sheer confusion for locals, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today detailed how the border measures will work, including police roadblocks and escorts to mandate the 14 day quarantine.

Penalties include fines of up to $13,345. Anyone travelling to Queensland, who is not usually a resident will need to self-isolate for 14 days whether they are sick or not.

However some details on policing the land border were still being finalised, it is understood.

Ms Palaszczuk insisted the strict rules were "not directed at border communities" who cross to shop or work, attend medical appointments and return to their homes.

"They are to stop holiday makers leaving southern states and risking the spread of this virus through Queensland."

Tweed MP Geoff Provest, who lives on the border, said there was no consultation before the announcement was made.

"Annastacia could build a wall, it's a bit like Trumpy," he said.

"There has been no consultation and people don't know what they have to do to get these permits.

"There are 60,000 cars that head north from Tweed every day and they don't know what to do and the border will be closed from tomorrow night.

"She has created a lot of confusion and fear, both in our workers and elderly people."

Measures take effect from midnight tomorrow and include:

-Border road closures and police checks on vehicles on major highways

-Advice to aircraft passengers at departure point that travellers to Queensland will be required to self-isolate for 14 days

-Travellers arriving at Queensland airports to be met by police and other officers

-Termination of rail services

Exemptions include:

-Freight

-Emergency vehicles

-Emergency workers

-Those travelling to and from work

-Court orders including family court

-Compassionate grounds

-Medical treatment

Police were still developing methods to identify vehicles in border communities to make travel easier - such as a possible permit.

However, it is expected police will patrol the streets of Coolangatta, near the border from midnight Wednesday to enforce restrictions.

The Queensland/New South Wales border last closed at the end of World War One to contain the Spanish flu.