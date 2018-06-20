What Oxley can expect from the State Budget

State Member for Oxley and Minister for Roads Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey.

FUNDING for the Macksville Hospital upgrade, a wastewater plant at Bowraville, an electrical substation for Nambucca Heads and improvements to the Urunga tidal pools are all projects winning funds in the State Budget.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the Berejiklian Barilaro Coalition Government has pledged almost $250 million in support of local capital works programs.

Mrs Pavey said almost $10.538 million has been offered to new projects in the electorate.

"Kempsey PCYC is set for a half-million-dollar upgrade, giving local youth more sporting and recreational opportunities and a chance to engage with their community," Mrs Pavey said.

"Once the works are complete, the sports court at Kempsey PCYC will be transformed into a multi-functional activity space.

"A $1.5 million allocation will transform the South West Rocks police station into a modern facility that will serve the community now and into the future.

"Police in the Mid North Coast Police District do outstanding work right across the region, and once the station is completed, our local hard-working men and women in blue will have new facilities and equipment to prevent and disrupt crime and, most importantly, keep the community safe."

The Macleay Coast will also benefit from $6.7 million allocated for the popular Arakoon National Park.

"New infrastructure at Trial Bay campground will include walking and cycling tracks, day use and overnight amenities, picnic shelters and upgraded campsites," Ms Pavey said.

"In addition, there will be extra visitor facilities for beach access along Trial Bay and families will enjoy up to 12 kilometres of new walking and bike paths that will wind their way around Little Bay."

The Kempsey community will also benefit from $1 million allocated for planning for a second bridge over the Macleay River, while $25 million has been allocated for Oxley Highway works and measures, including the notorious Rosewood Road and Spencers Cutting re-alignments.

"There is $1.5 million for pedestrian amenities at Hastings St, Wauchope and $5 million to shire councils for local road maintenance and infrastructure works," Ms Pavey said.

Other local projects announced in the Budget include:

. $73 million for the new Macksville Hospital

. $1.47 million for social housing upgrades

. $3.2 million for Hastings-Macleay and Nambucca-Bellinger block grants for repair and maintenance of local roads

. $6.6 million for the Stuarts Point Sewerage program and $1.7m for the Stuarts Point foreshore revitalization program

. $900,000 for the construction of the New South West Rocks Fire Station

. $485,000 for the Bowraville Wastewater Treatment Plant

. $535,000 for the Urunga Tidal Pool upgrade works

. $3.5m for the redevelopment of the Wauchope Ambulance Station

. $2.6 million for a range of projects under the Regional Cultural and Stronger Country Community Funds

. The expansion of the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre and the upgrade of the Nambucca Heads zone electrical substation

The projected surplus for 2017-18 is $3.9 billion, with average surpluses of $1.6 billion over the four years to 2021-22.

State-wide announcements include:

. The NSW Government will invest $285 million to deliver 100,000 free apprenticeships, as part of a skills and training package that will allow the State to develop a skilled workforce that meets the needs of industry and fuels continued job opportunities for the people of NSW.

. A new $100 Creative Kids rebate will allow young people to experience cultural and learning activities outside of school and help ease cost of living pressure for parents.

. The NSW Government has also announced a suite of measures to support small business including reducing payroll tax and reductions in red tape in the construction sector.

. NSW will be the first state in Australia to provide access for all children to attend two years of pre-school, saving families an average of $825 a year and boosting access to early childhood education.

. Vulnerable children and families, those at risk of homelessness and victims of domestic violence and sexual assault will be better protected and supported with a $6.8 billion investment in the FACS cluster that will help them improve their lives and build their future.