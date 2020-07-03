What Old El Paso girl looks like now

Mia Agraviador, the little girl who became famous for saying 'porque no los dos?' in the Old El Paso adverts. Picture: Old El Paso

She was the little girl who became famous for saying four words in an iconic Old El Paso ad, but fast-forward 16 years (yes, it's been that long) the then-six-year-old is now all grown up.

Most Aussies will remember Mia Agraviador for her Spanish catchphrase, "porque no los dos?" which translates to "why not both?", in the popular taco ad.

While she may be 22 now, the child star is still proud to call herself that "taco girl".

"Hi! Yes, I'm the 'Porque No Los Dos?' Taco Girl," her Instagram profile reads.

Mia Agraviador was six years old when she became famous for saying 'porque no los dos?' in the Old El Paso ad. Picture: Old El Paso

According to her account, she is working as a barista in Sydney and has a passion for dance, regularly sharing videos of herself performing hip hop and urban routines.

Since her popular one-liner, Ms Agraviador, who is also successful artist, has gone on to appear in other commercials in which she revisits her signature catchphrase.

However, the 22-year-old revealed to Pedestrian in a YouTube series titled '15 Minutes', that her fame had come at a price, explaining she often felt uncomfortable with the attention.

Mia is a successful artist who also works as a barista in Sydney. Picture: Instagram/MiaAgraviador

She also has a passion for dance. Picture: Instagram/MiaAgraviador

She is not shy about telling people she is that ‘taco girl’. Picture: Instagram/MiaAgraviador

"As soon as it aired everyone saw it; teachers saw it, 'cause I was still in primary school, people in my class saw it and suddenly more and more people started being like 'were you on that ad'," Ms Agraviador said in clip from May.

"I remember being a little bit shy at the time. I actually didn't like that attention, I had a time when I really didn't like it and felt uncomfortable and upset if anyone talked about it."

Mia when she appeared in the ad. Picture: YouTube

Mia, when she recently appeared on Triple J. Picture: YouTube/Pedestrian

Ms Agraviador said she doesn't think Old El Paso even knew the massive attention the ad was going to get, with her catchphrase going on to become a popular meme, often shared by people when they can't decide between two things.

Putting that aside, the 22-year-old revealed that before her "taco days" she had a passion for art with one of her pieces from 2015, a finalist for the Young Archibald Prize.

And if anyone is wondering, she likes her tacos hard, not soft.

Originally published as What Old El Paso girl looks like now